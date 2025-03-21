Commanders' 2024 season turned around team's reputation for good based on Deebo Samuel's comments

After more than a year of rumors and rumblings, the San Francisco 49ers traded All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

After losing Super Bowl LVIII in heartbreaking fashion, San Francisco struggled to find success in 2024. Samuel, in particular, struggled to find his footing. The 28-year-old made headlines for all of the wrong reasons, from sideline spats with his own teammates to public complaints about his usage.

The 49ers have attempted to shed excess weight this offseason, and Samuel’s departure was far from surprising. Entering the final year of his deal, Samuel requested a trade after the culmination of San Francisco’s difficult season. Now he’ll look for a fresh start with the Commanders, who signed him to a renegotiated one-year, $17 million contract.

Deebo Samuel’s interest in Commanders shows team’s positive trajectory

During his introductory press conference in Washington, Samuel told reporters that the Commanders were one of five preferred destinations that he provided his agent.

“One, being in San Francisco, I like winners,” Samuel said, per NBC Sports. “I like to win. I'm not one of your biggest losers. [The Commanders] went to the NFC Championship.”

Samuel already has familiarity with Commanders general manager Adam Peters, who previously served as the 49ers’ assistant general manager. More notably, the veteran’s interest in the Commanders is a sign of the franchise’s positive trajectory.

Washington hasn't been seen as a preferred destination for many players in recent history. Under former owner Dan Snyder, the team had become known for controversy. Nearly every week, there was a new story disgracing the organization, whether it was the team's disrespectful statue of a franchise legend, medical malpractice, congressional hearings, lawsuits over a collapsing stadium, or sewage pipes leaking onto fans during games. More than anything, the team was known for losing.

Snyder sold the team to new owner Josh Harris during the 2023 offseason, and the team instantly rehabilitated their public image. The Commanders hired head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in 2024, and they helped lead rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to one of the most impressive rookie seasons in NFL history. Washington made the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years, and although they were trounced by the Philadelphia Eagles, the future certainly looks bright.

Samuel, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, will receive an opportunity to play alongside wide receiver Terry McLaurin and catch passes from Daniels, the 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year. The contract doesn’t hurt either — along with receiving a guaranteed $17 million, Samuel can earn up to $3 million in incentives.

“That meant a lot,” Samuel said. “By not stepping on the field for this team, not meeting everybody in the building, it just kind of shows what they think. And for me, on my end, it’s just like, they put as much trust in me to do the things they did as far as my contract, I can’t come in here and let them down. I’ve got to give it my all, do all the things that I need to do to be the best version of myself when I come here.”

Samuel developed into one of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons during his time in San Francisco. He produced his best season in 2021, tallying 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns to go along with 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Samuel was never able to recapture the magic of that 1,770-yard campaign, and he only recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in one of his three following seasons.