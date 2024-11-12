Commanders vs. Eagles inactives: Injury report for Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup
There was reason to believe that the Week 10 matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles would have massive NFC East implications. With how this season has gone for Dallas, that couldn't have been further from the truth. Instead, the Week 11 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Eagles is the one that could decide who ends up winning the NFC East.
The Eagles, victors in each of their last five games, have pulled into first place in the NFC East after watching the Commanders lose in heartbreaking fashion before they annihilated the injury-riddled Cowboys. Week 10 was a disheartening one for Commanders fans, but Washington has a chance to reclaim first place in the division with a win on Thursday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.
As we saw last week in both the Eagles and Commanders games, injuries can play a huge role in dictating the final result. Had the Eagles faced a remotely healthy Cowboys team, the result of their game could've at least been a whole lot closer. Had the Commanders had their new acquisition, Marshon Lattimore, perhaps they would've held on and won their game.
There's reason to believe that injuries can once again play a role in this upcoming game. With that being said, here are the inactives for Thursday's tilt.
Commanders official inactives for Week 11 vs. Eagles
Player
Position
Injury
Week 11 Status
Tyler Biadasz
C
Ribs/Thumb/Foot
Limited
Nick Bellore
LB
Knee
DNP
Brandon Coleman
OT
Shoulder
Limited
Clelin Ferrell
DE
Knee
Limited
Marshon Lattimore
CB
Hamstring
DNP
Cornelius Lucas
OT
Ankle
Limited
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
Hamstring
Limited
Austin Seibert
K
Hip
DNP
Andrew Wylie
OT
Shoulder
Limited
Nine players for Washington are dealing with injuries to the point where they were either limited or did not participate in Monday's practice. It's important to note that the Commanders did not conduct a full practice, and this report is just an estimation.
The biggest name on this list is Lattimore, who the Commanders are hoping will make his team debut against the Eagles after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the New Orleans Saints. Having him against an Eagles team with one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL would go a long way. The fact that he was estimated to be a DNP on Monday makes his status for Thursday in question, at the very least.
Additionally, the Commanders are hoping to get their starting running back, Brian Robinson Jr., back for this game. Robinson has missed each of their last two games, but has averaged 4.6 yards per carry and has six touchdowns in seven games played this season. If he can't play, Austin Ekeler should get plenty of reps out of the backfield. Fortunately, Robinson was estimated to be a limited participant in practice.
One area that appears to be nicked up more than others on this Commanders team is the offensive line. Three starters - Brandon Coleman, Tyler Biadasz, and Andrew Wylie are on the injury report, as is Cornelius Lucas, a backup lineman. Lucas has missed each of Washington's last two games with an ankle injury, and Wylie sat on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.
Eagles official inactives for Week 11 vs. Commanders
Player
Position
Injury
Week 11 Status
Nakobe Dean
LB
Groin
DNP
Dallas Goedert
TE
Ankle
DNP
Darius Slay Jr.
CB
Ankle
DNP
DeVonta Smith
WR
Hamstring
DNP
Similarly to Washington, the Eagles did not conduct a full practice on Monday, so this injury report is just an estimation. Not similarly to Washington, the Eagles don't have much to worry about on the injury front. All four players on the injury report played in their last game.
With that being said, though, the players on here would impact the game greatly whether they're able to play or not. DeVonta Smith missed a ton of practice time ahead of their Week 10 game, but was able to play against the Cowboys despite the hamstring injury.
The ankle injury that the oft-injured Dallas Goedert is dealing with is a new one, so that could mean he might not be available on Thursday. If that's the case, the Eagles could turn to Grant Calcaterra at the tight end position.
Philadelphia's top cornerback, Darius Slay Jr., is also dealing with an ankle injury. That injury limited him to just 40 percent of the defensive snaps on Sunday - a season-low. Slay might've played more had the game been close, but the Eagles did not need to push him given the lopsided score. If he cannot play, Philadelphia's secondary will be impacted.