Cowboys vs Eagles inactives: Week 10 injury report for NFC East clash
When the NFL schedule was released before the season began, the Week 10 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles was one all NFL fans had circled. Prior to the start of the regular season, there was reason to believe that the winner of this game would have a great chance of winning the NFC East.
It's safe to say that the regular season has not gone quite as planned for the Cowboys in particular. They enter this matchup with a 3-5 record and with their playoff hopes slipping away by the passing day. The Eagles have had much better luck and are currently 6-2, but the 7-2 Washington Commanders are the team leading this division.
While the Cowboys haven't looked great much of the season, injuries have played a huge role in their struggles. Unfortunately, injures - particular on the Dallas side - will have a major impact in the outcome of this game as well. With that being said, let's take a look at the injury reports ahead of this Week 10 matchup.
Cowboys official inactives for Week 10 vs. Eagles
Player
Position
Injury
Week 10 Status
DaRon Bland
CB
Foot
Out
Trevon Diggs
CB
Calf
Questionable
Tyler Guyton
OT
Neck/Shoulder
Questionable
Eric Kendricks
LB
Shoulder
Questionable
Micah Parsons
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Dak Prescott
QB
Hamstring
Out
Juanyeh Thomas
S
Concussion
Out
Nick Vigil
LB
Foot
Questionable
As you can see, this Cowboys injury list is absolutely loaded. The biggest injury of all, of course, is Dak Prescott's hamstring injury which is not only keeping him out of this week's game, but is expected to end his season prematurely. Cooper Rush is expected to start in his place, but it wouldn't be so surprising to see some run for Trey Lance under center as well.
In addition to Prescott being out, Dallas' defense is also in deep trouble. DaRon Bland is out once again with a stress fracture in his left foot. The 2023 interception leader has been out all season with that injury. Dallas' other star cornerback, Trevon Diggs, is questionable for this game, which when facing Philadelphia's elite wide receiver duo consisting of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, is not a good thing.
As if those injuries weren't enough, both Micah Parsons and Eric Kendricks are listed on the injury report as well. Fortunately, both of them are expected to play despite their questionable designations. Getting Parsons back would be huge for Dallas, as he's been limited to just four games this season.
Eagles official inactives for Week 10 vs. Cowboys
Player
Position
Injury
Week 10 Status
Ben VanSumeren
LB/FB
Concussion
Active
The Cowboys are dealing with more injuries than they could imagine, but the Eagles injury report is as minimal as it gets. The only player on it is Ben VanSumeren who was listed as questionable on Friday with a concussion, but he's expected to be active. He's listed as a linebacker but has gotten more work this season as a fullback, showing off tremendous versatility.
The Eagles had several key players on offense and defense appear on the injury report earlier this week, but their entire 53-man roster is expected to play. The only absences are players who have been out for a while, including Jordan Mailata and James Bradberry.