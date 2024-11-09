Jerry Jones hints at role for Trey Lance in Dak Prescott's absence
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt what could be a season-defining blow with Dak Prescott suffering a hamstring injury. He was placed on IR due to the injury, and considering the extent of it, his season could be over. At 3-5 with a matchup against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles on deck, it's hard to see a path where this team makes the playoffs.
With Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush is expected to step in and start for the Cowboys. He has been the No. 2 option on the depth chart all year and even went 4-1 in his five starts in Prescott's place back in 2022. His Week 10 start will be his first start since that 2022 campaign.
While the job is Rush's, former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is looming. He's been listed as the No. 3 QB on the Cowboys depth chart all season long, and is a player Jerry Jones liked enough to trade a fourth-round pick for. With this in mind, it comes as little surprise that Jones seems to be hinting at Lance playing a role for Dallas with Prescott out.
Trey Lance could play a role for Cowboys with Dak Prescott sidelined
Jones made it clear that Rush is the starter, but that there are going to be opportunities for Lance to play. He also made it clear that Lance wouldn't be playing just to play, the Cowboys would insert him into situations where they believe he can help them.
What kind of packages Jones is referring to is unclear, but perhaps Lance will be brought into short-yardage situations or when Dallas is in the end zone, making his legs something for opposing defenses to worry about. Lance's accuracy has left a lot to be desired when he's gotten chances at the NFL level, but his legs are a big reason why he was drafted where he was.
It's Rush's job for now, but as the season progresses, assuming Prescott doesn't return from his injury, it wouldn't be shocking to see Lance's playing time only increase. If the Cowboys have nothing to play for, they will benefit more by seeing what the 24-year-old former top-3 pick can do instead of 30-year-old Rush, who they've seen plenty of.
Lance has been vocal about wanting to play, so any opportunity — even if it's a small one — is a positive for Lance who has yet to play a single regular season snap with the star on his helmet.