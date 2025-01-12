Commanders vs. Buccaneers inactives: Latest Wild Card playoff injury report and prediction
By Kinnu Singh
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title and the NFC’s No. 3 seed in Week 18 after a rollercoaster season. Their playoff hopes seemed lost at several points during the regular season, but the Buccaneers did just enough to earn their fourth consecutive division title.
Tampa Bay will host the Washington Commanders for a Wild Card matchup at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night. The Commanders earned the conference’s sixth seed after winning five straight games to end the regular season, and the Buccaneers are one of just two division winners this postseason who will face a team with a higher winning percentage in the Wild Card Round. Regardless, Tampa Bay is still entering the game as slim favorites over Washington.
The teams previously met in the season opener, which resulted in a 37-10 victory for the Buccaneers. A lot has changed since then, however. That was the first career game for Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and he was restricted by a conservative offensive approach. In that game, Daniels threw for 184 passing yards. That was the lowest passing output of his rookie season, excluding games in which he played less than 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
No team is fully healthy at this stage of the season, but while both teams have a slew of players on their injury reports, neither side will be missing any significant pieces.
Buccaneers inactives: Wild Card injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
C.J. Brewer
DL
N/A
OUT
Devin Culp
TE
N/A
OUT
Kameron Johnson
WR
N/A
OUT
Ryan Neal
S
N/A
OUT
Royce Newman
OG
N/A
OUT
Jose Ramirez
OLB
N/A
OUT
The great news for the Buccaneers is that none of the key defenders who were listed on the injury report coming into the Wild Card Round game have been ruled out. That includes Antoine Winfield Jr., who would've been a devastating loss for the Tampa Bay secondary in facing the prolific Washington offense. In totality, though, it's largely depth pieces or seldom-used players who are inactive for this playoff game.
Tampa Bay has had to adjust throughout the season after losing significant players like wide receiver Chris Godwin, but they seem to be getting healthier heading into their wild-card matchup against the Commanders. The Buccaneers ruled out cornerback Troy Hill with a knee and foot injury, but no other player has been declared inactive.
There was fear that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Jamel Dean could miss the game, but both players are expected to be available. Winfield has been out with a knee injury since Week 14, but he will make his much-needed return to the field on Sunday night. Cornerback Jamel Dean missed the last two games with a knee injury but he will also return to help cover Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Tight end Cade Otton was a full participant in practice after missing the last three games of the regular season with a knee injury, and he’s expected to make his return for the playoff opener.
Safety Mike Edwards sustained a quadriceps injury during the win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, but he is expected to play as well. Third-year defensive end Logan Hall missed the first matchup against Washington, but he should be available despite dealing with a groin injury.
The Buccaneers defense has been reeling, but the return of key contributors should help them put together a solid performance.
Commanders inactives: Wild Card injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
K.J. Osborn
WR
N/A
OUT
Darrick Forrest
S
N/A
OUT
Michael Davis
CB
N/A
OUT
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB
N/A
OUT
Dominique Hampton
LB
N/A
OUT
Chris Paul
OG
N/A
OUT
Jeff Driskel
QB
N/A
OUT
The Commanders ruled out tight end Colson Yankoff with a hamstring injury, but no other player on the injury report ultimately ended up listed as inactive.
There aren't really many injuries to speak of for Washington, which was the case coming into Sunday but was further confirmed by the inactives list. Chris Rodriguez Jr. might be the most surprising addition given that he's had a role to play down the stretch but the running back room is healthy with Austin Ekeler's return. All told, the Commanders look to be at full strength beyond the obvious wear and tear we've seen throughout the week.
Commanders tight end John Bates, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Frankie Luvu were limited participants in practice, but every other player on the injury report was able to log a full participation.
Daniels popped up on the injury report with a quad injury after exiting the regular season finale due to leg soreness, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday. The rookie quarterback should be available to help lead Washington to their first Wild Card victory since the 2005 season. Commanders center Tyler Biadasz missed Week 18 with an ankle injury, but he was also a full participant in practice on Friday.
Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and he is expected to play despite missing practice on Friday. Lattimore certainly wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to play against Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans. The arch-rivals developed a genuine hatred for each other during Lattimore’s time with the New Orleans Saints. Lattimore has fared well against Evans, and their battles have resulted in playoff eliminations, on-field brawls and suspensions.
The Commanders defense has improved since meeting the Buccaneers in the season opener. After three weeks, Washington was allowing the third-most points (29.3) in the league. Since Week 4, they’ve ranked No. 12 in points allowed (21.6) and fourth in total yards allowed (316.1). WIth Lattimore on Evans, Washington should be able to limit Tampa Bay's passing offense. Stopping Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving may be easier said than done, however, and that could prove to be the difference.