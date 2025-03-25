Complete list of former MLB players on Sultanes de Monterrey roster: Red Sox face real pros

We're now just days away from Opening Day, and few teams are more excited for the 2025 season to start than the Boston Red Sox. With Garrett Crochet atop the rotation and Alex Bregman added to the infield, plus arguably the most talented group of prospects in the league, Boston is looking to reestablish itself atop the AL East hierarchy.

Before we get to all that, though, the team is taking a detour down to Mexico, where the Red Sox will take on Sultanes de Monterrey in a two-game series that will act as a final tune-up for the regular season. Game 1 from Monterrey came on Monday night, and Boston more than looked the part, cruising to a 10-1 win. The finale will be on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. ET from Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey.

Obviously these are just a couple of exhibition games, a chance for Boston's players to get acclimated to a competitive environment before the results start to count for real starting on Thursday. But Sultanes are hardly pushovers: On the contrary, there are plenty of players with big-league experience on this roster.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Who are the Red Sox playing tonight? Boston heads to Monterrey

Sultanes are one of the most storied franchises in the Mexican League's 100-year history. Established back in 1939, the team has been known as Sultanes since 1948, in the midst of three straight league titles. Monterrey has 10 championships in all, and have appeared in the Serie del Rey 13 times since its inception back in 1970.

Sultanes appeared in last year's championship series, getting swept by Diablos Rojos (essentially the New York Yankees of the Mexican League). The team is regularly among the league leaders in average attendance per game, drawing more than 371,000 fans last season.

Sultanes de Monterrey roster: Every player with MLB experience

Player Position Most recent MLB team Tanner Anderson RHP Pittsburgh Pirates (2021) Michel Baez RHP San Diego Padres (2022) Manny Banuelos LHP Pittsburgh Pirates (2022) Luis Cessa RHP Cincinnati Reds (2023) Chris Ellis RHP Baltimore Orioles (2022) Zach Muckenhirn LHP New York Mets (2023) Richard Rodriguez RHP Atlanta Braves (2021) Norge Ruiz RHP Oakland A's (2022) Stephen Tarpley LHP New York Mets (2021) Cesar Vargas RHP San Diego Padres (2016) Pedro Severino C Milwaukee Brewers (2022) Daniel Castro INF Colorado Rockies (2018) Josh Lester INF Baltimore Orioles (2023) Ramiro Pena INF San Francisco Giants (2016) Esteban Quiroz INF Chicago Cubs (2022) Christian Villanueva 3B San Diego Padres (2018) Zoilo Almonte OF New York Yankees (2014) Raimel Tapia OF Tampa Bay Rays (2023)

Sure, most of these names got only a cup of coffee at the big-league level. There are still some notable names here, though. Luis Cessa spent several years in the Majors, shuffling between the rotation and the bullpen for the Yankees, Mets and Cincinnati Reds. Manny Banuelos was once upon a time one of the better pitching prospects in baseball, part of the Yankees' "Killer B's" who ... well, didn't quite pan out the way the team was hoping.

On the position player side, Pedro Severino served as a steady backstop for several years, and Ramiro Pena was a utility infielder for several more. Zoilo Almonte enjoyed a Jeremy Lin-type run when he first broke in with the Yankees over a decade ago now, and Tapia bounced around several different teams over an eight-year MLB career.