Connecticut Sun called out for embarrassing advertising mistake

Well the Connecticut Sun make me sad. A few months ago, I decided to make the Sun my team. I loved Alyssa Thomas, probably my favorite player in the W. The first game that got me hooked on the WNBA was Bonner going for 41 against the Aces in 2023. Bri Jones was always my X-Factor. Bringing in Mabrey might finally give them that last offensive boost they needed.

I was all in. I changed my Dynasty Team’s name to the “Uncasville Bidoofs.” I wrote annoying posts in the league, basically larping crossover promotions with the Sun. Together we would be the future of New England basketball.

Unfortunately, most of those players are gone. Mabrey is there, but she doesn’t want to be. Players they brought in to replace those players are also gone. Like Diamond DeShields for instance.

It’s just bereft of life. Bereft of hop .... wait a minute. What is this?

Mat, that looks like a promo of Diamond DeShields up around the Sun home arena

It really does, doesn’t it? (If you didn’t click the link, you’ll have to believe me).

The Sun are reportedly up for sale. Oftentimes that means stripping the available team to its barest form. That doesn’t necessarily mean cutting corners, but people in that reddit thread are talking about out of date promos going back to Thomas and Bonner after they were gone. Their arena is a casino, and that makes things a little different than a typical WNBA arena, but still. Not having the money to even keep advertising your product accurately in your own home is wild.

To be fair, BroBible pointed out that the banner was installed prior to the preseason and DeShields was cut just days before the regular season opener. Maybe not time to get a new banner made but certainly enough time to take down an old, inaccurate one.

I don’t know what to do, really. I feel like I cursed this team, and now Diamond DeShields is caught up in it. That’s not fair to her.

Hopefully this era of the Connecticut Sun is a brief one. It seems like a place no one would want to play right now. However, with the Sun’s recent history and all the new contracts being signed next year, this could just end up being a blip.

The Uncasville Bidoofs are not strong enough to stand on their own.