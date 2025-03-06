Cowboys are about to come to Cooper Kupp realization Rams fans know all too well

You have to respect the Dallas Cowboys for being interested in Cooper Kupp, it means they understand the importance of adding another receiver for Dak Prescott and this Cowboys offense.

The one thing they missed once they finally stopped playing games with Ezekiel Elliiott and Rico Dowdle in the backfield was not having a complement to CeeDee Lamb. It looks like Jerry Jones is finally thinking in the right direction.

But as logical as he seems, he might be going about it the wrong way. For as good as Kupp is, he’s had some health problems throughout his career and definitely over the last few seasons. The Cowboys can’t afford to get hit with the injury bug every year.

The Los Angeles Rams saw the liability Kupp can be when it comes to playing consistently. The Cowboys could come to that same realization if they are aggressive in adding Kupp.

The Cowboys should tread carefully in their pursuit to Cooper Kupp

Dallas should be very careful in going after Kupp. They’ve been slammed with significant injuries in the last few years and going “all-in” on a receiver that struggles to stay healthy could be a mistake.

Kupp has just three fully healthy seasons in his NFL career. Since the 2021 season, his last fully healthy season, he’s played in 33 of a possible 51 regular season games. In terms of looking for an ideal receiver to pair with Lamb, Kupp might be a hindrance.

It could pay off in the long run if he ends up staying relatively healthy for the Cowboys, but it’s a risk. The Cowboys don’t have to pay top dollar for a respectable option at receiver. They have the No. 12 pick and essentially have their choice at which receiver they’d want to draft.

With players like Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka and Luther Burden III as realistic options at No. 12, they should take that into consideration as well. Dallas has done really well when it comes to developing first-round receivers.

They could take a risk on Kupp and hope he’s healthy, though the odds are stacked against them. Their best bet is a rookie with a lot of potential that can become a tandem like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins became in Cincinnati.