Cowboys’ bad blood with Amari Cooper could trigger three emergency WR moves

The Dallas Cowboys, after perplexingly not addressing the need in the NFL Draft, are now turning their attention to a familiar face. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass are reportedly exploring bringing back former first-round pick Amari Cooper. Cooper began his career with the Raiders, but spent 3.5 seasons with Dallas before he was then traded to Cleveland two years into a five-year extension.

Cooper would fit the bill of what Dak Prescott needs in the Cowboys offense. While his production slipped dramatically in 2024, Dallas doesn't need him to be WR1 again thanks to CeeDee Lamb. They do, however, need a reliable second option in the passing offense, something they currently don't have. It seems as if they were hoping Tetairoa McMillan would fall to them with the 12th pick in the draft to be that, but the Panthers swooped in four picks prior.

While reuniting with Cooper would make sense, though, it's also far from a guarantee. Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, who first reported the interest in Cooper, also noted that the interest would need to be reciprocated by the veteran receiver. That's not a guarantee.

There were reports at the time that Cooper was traded, at least in part, because he was unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Beyond that, the Cowboys also framed the move as a salary dump but the numbers never added up to that — it ultimately amounted to a trade that Dallas wanted to make to get rid of the player.

Maybe Cooper and the Cowboys can mend fences in that regard and work out a deal. If they don't, however, the Jones family can't go into the season with Jalen Tolbert as the WR2 in this offense. As such, they should hit the panic button in The Star and make a run at one of these three emergency receiver options that could be added.

3. Tyreek Hill is the truest emergency option, but not out of the cards

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier seemed to make it clear that, despite his persistent cryptic social media posts about being moved after saying he wanted a trade at the conclusion of the season, the organization doesn't plan to move Hill. Of course, he did add that he'd have to consider that move if a team offered multiple first-round picks.

That trade price to take on that contract is outlandish but it could also be an executive puffing his chest out in public. However, if all else fails, it's a call that the Cowboys have to make. Hill is built like the ideal 1-2 punch with Lamb. His vertical threat ability with his speed is something Dallas has sorely lacked in their passing attack, but he also has the versatility to attack the middle of the field and demand defenses to pick their poison between him and Lamb.

Even if it's not two first-round picks, Hill is by far the most expensive trade option for the Cowboys. At a certain point, though, any price might still seem worth it, especially if deals keep falling through.

2. George Pickens could fit the Cowboys price tag much better

George Pickens might not have been named in a report from ESPN's Todd Archer connecting the Cowboys to trying to trade for an AFC North wide receiver before the draft, but the dots weren't particularly hard to connect. It seems as if Dallas has already explored the possibility and could very well continue to given that the Steelers wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract and with the writing being on the wall that Pittsburgh won't hand him a new deal.

Because of the contract situation, Pickens could be in the right price range for a Cowboys trade, not costing Top 100 draft capital most likely. His fit would also make sense. Pickens doesn't have the speed Hill does, but he has plenty and has proven to be a dangerous downfield threat. In fact, he's not dissimilar to what Cooper was in his prime with Dallas.

There are mitigating factors, though. We don't know how inclined Pittsburgh is to move off of Pickens, especially if they sign Aaron Rodgers, even with the contract. Furthermore, the Cowboys would put themselves in a position to have Pickens as a rental or needing to hand out another massive contract. Neither is that great but, if they get desperate enough, that option will remain out there for Dallas.

1. Jalen McMillan checks all the right boxes for Dallas

Despite the brand-name value of players like Hill and Pickens, they don't hold a candle to second-year Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan. Put simply, there felt like no way that McMillan would remotely be a trade candidate entering the draft, largely because Tampa Bay was expected to target defense heavily, especially early. Instead, they surprised everyone by taking Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka in the first round, creating a logjam between Egbuka, McMillan, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Of course, Tampa doesn't have to deal McMillan, who is entering the second year of his four-year rookie deal. That contract and the flexibility to move or not move the receiver could bring a substantial trade price. Yet, for the Cowboys, getting a bonafide WR2 who proved himself as a rookie — 37 catches, 461 yards, eight touchdowns after stepping into a bigger role late in the year — who is under contract cheaply for three more years would be worth quite a bit of draft capital.

How aggressive the Cowboys would want to be should they not be able to orchestrate a Cooper reunion remains to be seen. That being said, getting aggressive to pursue McMillan would be more worth it than any other option — perhaps even more so than signing Cooper, too. If the Jones family isn't making the call to Jason Licht and Tampa right now, they're doing a disservice and actively hurting Dallas' chances of a rebound 2025 season.