Oh? Tyreek Hill’s outburst of cryptic tweets further fuels trade speculation

Just when it seemed like it was safe for Miami Dolphins fans to exhale a bit.

The team's offseason got off to a very rocky start, as franchise wide receiver Tyreek Hill couldn't even wait until the ink had dried on the final game of 2024 before telling reporters "I'm out".

“I gotta do what's best for me and my family," Hill told reporters. "If that's here or that's wherever the case may be...I’m opening the door.

What followed were a serious of frustratingly cryptic tweets, the entire football world trying to parse just where Hill wanted to continue his career. Until, as abruptly as Hill had decided to leave Miami, he up and decided that he didn't: The Dolphins held the line, and eventually the receiver had a change of heart, apologizing for his prior actions and recommitting himself to South Beach.

Surely that would have to be the end of this saga, at least for now, right? After all, how many ambiguous trade requests could one offseason possibly contain?

A lot, as it turns out.

Is Tyreek Hill set to ask out of Miami again?

It started innocently enough; in response to a prompt on X asking whether Dolphins fans would be open to trading Hill, the receiver posted a smiling emoji.

Okay, weird, but it could mean anything; maybe he's just having some fun with a fan?

Then, after a tweet from an NFL insider listed Hill as a prime draft-night trade candidate, he posted the peace sign emoji.

Again, seems bad, much is still left to interpretation. Is Hill just communicating that he doesn't appreciate his name being thrown around like this? Is he just trying to come to the Dolphins' defense?

But wait: There's one more.

✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 30, 2025

Well, that one does seem a bit more ominous, especially taken in context with all the rest. Of course, the problems with a Hill trade are the same as they were when we first did this whole thing a couple months ago: his massive contract, for starters, and the fact that Miami doesn't seem thrilled about the idea of moving him.

But we know that Hill has the ability to make things very, very uncomfortable. It's still too early to say just what's going on here, but if the wideout has in fact had another change of heart, this one might be for good.