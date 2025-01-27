Another Tyreek Hill cryptic tweet sounds like he’s ready to force his way to Chiefs reunion
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third straight year, their fifth appearance on football's largest stage in six seasons. A victory would put the Chiefs on an island in the NFL history books, becoming the first team ever to complete the elusive three-peat.
Tyreek Hill, once a Chiefs staple and Patrick Mahomes' favorite target, is now watching from home as Kansas City smashes records and treks closer to the mountaintop. Hill inked a three-year, $90 million contract with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2024 campaign. He has been in South Beach since 2022. While Hill has found no shortage of individual success (and even team success in the regular season), the Dolphins continually come up short in the playoffs.
Hill's Dolphins tenure hit a new low this season, as Miami's offense stalled during Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion-related absence. The Dolphins finished 8-9, not even making the playoffs, and Hill let his frustrations be known. The eight-time Pro Bowl wideout effectively requested a trade in his final conversation with the media.
"I gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or that's wherever the case may be...I’m opening the door. I’m out bro."
Since then, Hill has been strategically planting seeds on social media. His latest tweet after Kansas City's rousing 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game naturally raised some eyebrows.
Tyreek Hill stokes rumors of Chiefs reunion with cryptic tweet after AFC Championship Game
It would require the Chiefs front office to jump through more than a few hoops to reunite with Tyreek Hill, but the relationship in Miami has clearly reached the point of no return. The Dolphins don't need or want the distraction, while Hill plainly wants a one-way ticket to the heart of Missouri.
Kansas City's cap sheet is a delicate balancing act, and it's hard to imagine Hill ever accepting a significant pay cut when he knows his worth better than anyone. That said, if Kansas City can part with the right salaries in a trade or restructure a few more contracts, it's impossible to rule out Hill's return. There is something to be said for the legacy-boosting impact of playing next to Patrick Mahomes and winning a bunch of Super Bowls. If Hill wants to be remembered as one of the all-time greats, his best bet would be catching passes from Mahomes and stockpiling hardware.
Hill appeared in all 17 games for Miami this season and finished with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since his injury-plagued 2019 campaign. Perhaps there are signs of aging — Hill, at 30, is no longer a spring chicken at the NFL's most inherently athletic position — but really, that was a product of Miami's meager offense. The Dolphins have never before struggled to generate points under Mike McDaniel's reign, but with Tagovailoa's health becoming an increasingly volatile variable, the equation is changing.
Miami's offense has, historically, been the perfect complement to Hill's dynamic talent, and vice versa. He has a telepathic connection with Tagovailoa, and McDaniel's clever scheming (combined with Hill's unmatched speed) has left him open on many a route in the past. Hill doesn't want to wait around forever, though. Regular season success is moot if postseason success does not follow, and Miami's 2024 decline went far beyond Tagovailoa's injury. Hill won't find a better scheme elsewhere, but he could find a better QB and a better all-around unit. The Chiefs top among them.