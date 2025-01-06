Tyreek Hill social media update makes Chiefs, trade suitors buyer beware
Especially if you ask the speedy wide receiver himself, Tyreek Hill played his final game with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He voiced his desire to be traded out of South Beach after the season finale loss to the Jets while head coach Mike McDaniel indicated that Hill ultimately quit on the team in Week 18.
All of that is messy, without question. At the same time, while there are obvious concerns about a 31-year-old receiver whose game is predicated on speed, there should still not be a shortage of teams interested. A reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs is easy to float. It's also not hard to dream about what Hill could do under Kliff Kingsbury and with Jayden Daniels in Washington.
But all of those teams might want to be labeled "buyer beware" when it comes to Hill based on how the receiver is handling this developing ordeal.
While his outright request for to not be in Miami could be construed as problematic itself, Hill's reaction to McDaniel's comments might be more questionable. After the widespread revelation of those quotes, the wide receiver changed his social media profile picture to a picture of his face photoshopped onto Antonio Brown running off the field for the Buccaneers when he quit the NFL midgame.
Not too sure Antonio Brown is a guy you want to be comparing yourself to.
Tyreek Hill adds extra layer of drama for Chiefs, trade suitors to weigh
I'm not trying to make too big a deal of this, it should be said. There's a chance that Hill is simply mocking McDaniel's assessment of the situation that the wide receiver quit on his team midgame. That's the most likely explanation for all of this.
At the same time, the fact that Hill is approaching this situation not only by comparing himself to a deserved NFL pariah but with such unseriousness should absolutely be a concern. Yes, we know he's thrived previously with the Chiefs. But is this also something that Brett Veach really wants to deal with in terms of a reunion with a now-malcontent? That seems like a potential upsetting of the apple cart that might not be worth it.
Make no mistake, this won't deter all of the 31 other teams in the league. Hill struggled this season amid a wrist injury and a rotating cast of quarterbacks with Tua Tagovailoa's health in question. Yet, he's only one year removed from back-to-back 1,700-yard receiving seasons. He should still be considered one of the elite pass-catchers in the NFL and likely will be on the trade market.
With that being said, the vibes around this entire situation could not possibly be worse and Hill is playing a part in making that the case. He'll land somewhere else and we'll talk ourselves into it working, without question. That's what happens with a player that possesses the talent he does when he goes on the move. However, we should also remember this moment of trepidation in case things go south wherever he lands next.