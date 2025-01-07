The real reason Tyreek Hill can't leave Dolphins has little to do with his tantrum
By Lior Lampert
After a disappointing ending to a deplorable campaign, tensions between the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill ostensibly flared. The superstar wide receiver had an outburst in the locker room following the team's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. He made his openness to get out of South Beach abundantly clear, though that decision isn't entirely up to him.
Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $90 million restructured contract last offseason, including $65 million in guaranteed money. The revised pact doesn't give Miami a potential out of the deal until after 2025, effectively locking him into their plans next season. So, the eight-time Pro Bowler can fuss all he wants, but it conceivably won't get him far.
Tyreek Hill's contract makes it hard for him to leave the Dolphins despite his tantrum
At this point, Hill and the Dolphins can't do much else besides mend fences. The terms of their deal put Miami in a position of power. If the AFC East runner-ups don't want to move the standout wideout, they don't have to, considering he's signed through 2026. So, given the circumstances, the two sides have begun the process of burying the hatchet.
On Tuesday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel held an end-of-season press conference. Naturally, the Hill situation came up, with the Miami brain trust revealing they've met with the speedy pass-catcher and settled their differences.
McDaniel told reporters he and Hill met for an hour to discuss the latter pulling himself out of Miami's 32-20 loss to the Jets. The former expressed that actions like this "won't be tolerated in the future," indicating the message was received.
Moreover, Grier deemed his recent conversation(s) with Hill "productive." The veteran personnel exec added that no trade has officially been requested despite the palpable frustration.
Barring any unforeseen developments, Hill and the Dolphins will likely continue their partnership for at least one more year. Miami's aging 84-year-old owner, Stephen Ross, has expressed his desire to win. Parting ways with a generational talent undoubtedly defies that logic, making a breakup hard to envision.