Cowboys do bare minimum to keep Micah Parsons from becoming Myles Garrett problem

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have opened up contract extension talks again with star edge rusher, Micah Parsons. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys having dragged their feet to this point. So, of course, the Jones family is doing the bare minimum to appease Parsons by beginning to talk turkey with the two-time All-Pro days before the new NFL year and free agency begins.

Dallas would be wise to avoid a situation like the Cleveland Browns are currently dealing with regarding, Myles Garrett. The Browns’ All-Pro pass rusher has already made it known publicly that he wants to be traded. This situation would be less than ideal for the Cowboys who already have salary cap restraints due to other big contracts but would also lose leverage if Parsons actually requests a trade.

Cowboys are avoiding a Myles Garrett disaster with Micah Parsons

It doesn’t seem like we’ve gotten to that point but we know the Cowboys’ M.O. lately when it comes to paying their players. Talks tend to stretch out until the summer and deals get done at the last minute in many cases like with Dak Prescott last season. That deal was finalized hours before the season opener in Cleveland. So, that’s what Parsons is up against here.

However, this scenario would likely end up working out in Parsons’ favor as another player would have already set the market. Once that happens it should be easier for Parsons’ agent to negotiate the best deal for his client. However, Dallas should tread lightly since it doesn’t take much for a player to change his mind about their current situation. It’s one thing to play the waiting game with your franchise quarterback since everyone knew Prescott wasn’t going anywhere.

Elite pass rushers are highly coveted but they don’t hold as much weight on a roster as the QB. And players know this, so if they begin to feel slighted or get tired of how the franchise is run, it usually isn’t long before that trade request follows. It doesn’t outwardly appear that Parsons has gotten there but recently there have been rumblings (rumors) about the Cowboys possibly shipping out their defensive leader. It’s hard to fathom that happening but unless you’re a franchise QB in good standing, no one is too good for the trade block.