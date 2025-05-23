Cowboys fans aren't falling for Brian Schottenheimer's praise of newcomer

There’s always a buzz when a new quarterback lands in Dallas, but Cowboys fans have seen this movie before. Joe Milton comes to town with a cannon arm and plenty of promise. The headlines are already rolling in, talking up his potential and his supposed fit with Brian Schottenheimer’s offense.

But ask around and you’ll hear more eye rolls than cheers. Why, you ask? It’s simple. The memory of Trey Lance’s brief tenure is still fresh and Dak Prescott, for all the noise about his contract, is still the starting QB in Big D. Cowboys fans know better than to fall for empty praise or preseason heroics.

“From the time he’s been here, the work ethic is incredible. He’s one of the first people in the building. He’s one of the last to leave. The way he’s attacked the playbook and picking it up has been incredible. And it’s been fun for me to watch Dak and Will, but really Dak take a mentorship role with Joe. The talent speaks for itself. You guys will see it. He made some incredible throws (Monday). He’s just an exciting young prospect that I think the sky’s the limit for.” – Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praising Joe Milton

The hype around Joe Milton’s arrival

Milton’s trade to Dallas was billed as a move for the future. He’s got the physical tools, standing 6'5", 246 pounds, and with an arm that’s made highlight reels going back to his college days. In OTAs, reports say Milton is lighting up practices but has been a little overzealous at times turning the ball over. He’s shown touch on deep throws, hitting receivers in stride, and seems to be catching on to Brian Schottenheimer’s playbook.

Still, it’s practice. Milton’s NFL game log is basically a blank page, other than his debut with New England last season, where he threw 1 touchdown, 241 yards, and completed over 75 percent of his passes. Not bad, but not enough to hang your hopes on. Cowboys fans know the drill by now. Looking good in shorts and helmets doesn’t mean you’re ready to win on Sunday.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ front office made the move because Milton’s arm talent jumps off the tape. They’re betting on his upside, hoping that Schottenheimer’s system can unlock his raw ability. There’s chatter about how Milton’s mobility and aggression fit what Schottenheimer wants to do offensively. They see him as a developmental project. Big arm, big frame and maybe, if all goes right, a big future.

What’s clear is that Dallas wants options. They’re not content letting the quarterback room get stale. With Prescott getting older and his injury history, plus the flop that was the Trey Lance experiment, the Cowboys need someone who could be more than just an iPad holder. Milton isn’t supposed to be the next instant star, but if the opportunity is presented, he needs to be ready to shine.

Flashes and flaws

Early OTA practice buzz is a mixed bag. Milton’s deep balls have wowed onlookers, no question. But there are hiccups. Turnovers and accuracy remain issues. He’s thrown picks in team drills and struggled with timing. It’s like a rollercoaster. One throw reminds you of Josh Allen, the next looks like a practice squad guy. The key for any NFL starting-level QB is consistency.

Real-time OTA reports stress that Milton’s arm can change games, but his footwork and decision-making are still a work in progress. Coaches are pushing him to quicken his reads, tighten his mechanics and hit short throws consistently. The glimpses of potential are real, but so are the concerns. Cowboys fans have seen “upside” before and know how quickly it can turn to disappointment.

Dak’s still the man

Prescott’s numbers in 2024 weren’t earth-shattering, but they were steady while healthy. He passed for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, 8 picks in 8 games, with a 64.7 percent completion rate. During his career, Prescott has thrown over 31,000 yards and 213 touchdowns with a 98.1 passer rating. Still, the question remains about Dak being elite due to his lack of playoff success. Despite that, he’s been dependable and a locker room leader.

If Joe Milton’s story sounds familiar, just look at Lance’s story to understand why. Dallas traded for Lance, hoping to uncover the talent that made him a top 3 pick. Instead, fans got a preseason meltdown, five interceptions in a single game, plus a string of inactive weeks. No real chance to grow, no flashes of stardom and now he’s out the door, riding the bench with the Chargers.

Maybe Lance just has bad luck as nothing has gone his way since entering the NFL. The reality is that potential means nothing without production. Fans remember. They’re not in the mood for another backup quarterback lottery ticket. They want substance, not sizzle. So, there’s no way they’ll believe in Milton the same way some bought into the hype around Lance.