Cowboys only strength is suddenly revealed as a weakness thanks to Dan Quinn
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys faced off against their old defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, on Sunday afternoon. Quinn is now the Washington Commanders head coach after his success in Dallas.
Not much as gone right for the Cowboys this season, and given their injuries this isn't necessarily a fair referendum of how they are performing without Quinn on defense. I'm not here to make that point. Yet, what Quinn did prove early in Sunday's game is that the one department the Cowboys thought they could count on – special teams and kicker Brandon Aubrey – is just as fake as the rest of Dallas' facade.
It's been a long season for the Cowboys, thanks in large part to a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, as well as injuries to CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons which kept them out for several weeks. Lamb is back, but not the same without Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys only strength was taken away by Dan Quinn
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy may not be long for his job. Jerry Jones claimed last week that McCarthy hasn't lost the locker room, but that doesn't mean he hasn't lost the front office. McCarthy is a good locker room leader. Eventually, all things run their course, and the same happened to McCarthy in Green Bay despite a Super Bowl victory to his name.
As for Jones, he's leaning on his experience, especially his early years with Dallas, as they were far less successful back then.
"We won one game my first year," Jones said. "One. And so have we had rough seasons? Yes. Yeah, I've been around. Certainly we have. And we've had other tough years. And this one, we didn't anticipate the record. And the way we're playing right now, we wouldn't have anticipated that."
That sounds promising in theory, but those Cowboys didn't have a loaded roster, as well as this much money invested in the organization. Losing to this extend is not acceptable anywhere, let alone Dallas, despite the injuries.