Cowboys should be on the phone about George Pickens after Steelers clue

The Dallas Cowboys have every reason to reach out to the Pittsburgh Steelers now in regards to George Pickens. They just signed Robert Woods. And while he isn’t exactly an ideal No. 2 option with his age and all, the Steelers could be interested in dealing Pickens before the season starts.

Dallas’ biggest wide receiver move last year aside from inking CeeDee Lamb to a long term deal, was trading for Jonathan Mingo. Pickens is absolutely the perfect way to rectify that terrible move. It would also cover a major need for Dallas. Maybe Pickens needs a team like Dallas to keep his attitude straight.

The Steelers signing Woods doesn’t really mean much now, but it could hint that they are interested in hearing deals about Pickens. Pittsburgh traded for DK Metcalf and while they could make it worth with both, Pickens could cause friction in the locker room if he’s not getting the ball enough.

Why George Pickens is the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys offense

Look at the history of the Cowboys’ offense since Dak Prescott got drafted. Their entire identity is formulated around having weapons on the perimeter. Between 2019 and 2021, the Cowboys had at least two receivers with 800 receiving yards.

Since then, outside of the top receiver on the roster, the second leading receiver hasn’t had more than 761 yards. During that same stretch, last season was the only year a receiver was the second leading receiver on the team.

All this goes to show Jones neglecting the receiver position has done more harm than good for the Cowboys. Pickens would be the perfect receiver to add. For one, he is a deep ball threat that teams would have to keep an eye on.

Lamb plays a lot out of the slot so pairing them up on the same side could be a lethal combination for defenses. On top of that, it would force secondaries to decide which player they’re going to try and take out of the game.

Pickens has just one 1,000 yard receiving season in his NFL career in 2023. He has some off-the-field, character issues that could factor into Dallas making the move. But from a football standpoint, this is an obvious move.

Dallas has to be aggressive in its pursuit for another wide out to pair with Lamb. Pickens could be right there for them to swoop in and pick up.