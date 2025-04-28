George Pickens sweepstakes could break Cowboys fans' hearts

The Dallas Cowboys refused to get CeeDee Lamb a running mate in the NFL Draft, so now Jerry Jones has to get creative in filling out that room; whatever that means to him. According to reports, that means possibly pursuing Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. There was a lot of speculation on what the Steelers would do with Pickens now that they have DK Metcalf.

If the Steelers do decide they want to part ways with Pickens, the question becomes who’s the best fit for him? Ideally, the Cowboys should jump all over a trade deal. But it’s not that simple; and Jones doesn’t always make the most logical moves when it comes to trades.

Jones has to add at least one more respectable receiver to this offense. The proof is in the stats that this Cowboys offense can’t thrive without a solid No. 1 and No. 2 option for Dak Prescott to go to. I know Brian Schottenheimer is going to opt for more of a running attack – hence why Dallas took a guard with the No. 12 pick.

But this is a passing league and no matter how much you try to avoid it, the run game will only take you so far. And this offense needs to add another receiver. The only problem is, while Pickens has his attitude issues, he will be a sought after option if the Steelers do make him available.

Cowboys have to be aggressive in going after George Pickens

Let’s add a little context. This wasn’t a quiet offseason by 2024 standards, but quiet in the sense that the Cowboys still have a glaring void at receiver. They didn’t really look to add anybody of significance in free agency and neglected the position in the draft too.

That means Jones and the Cowboys have to get creative in filling that void before the season starts. But the Las Vegas Raiders need a true No. 1 option and the Buffalo Bills could use one too.

The Bills seem like the obvious choice for Pickens, because in a way he’s like Stefon Diggs. He wants the ball and hates not impacting the game. It worked for several years with Diggs and reigning MVP Josh Allen dominating on offense.

That will probably be Jones’ biggest competition when it comes to landing Pickens; the Bills or the Denver Broncos. Either way, Dallas has to control the conversation. Jones can’t afford to lose out on Pickens or even get out-negotiated.

This team believes every year is the year, yet for the last three decades it hasn’t even sniffed the NFC championship game. I’m not saying Pickens will automatically get them there. But adding a proven receiver to this offense will be the difference in ending the streak.

Jones can be laissez-faire in bringing someone in if he wants; he could end up getting out-negotiated in the process.