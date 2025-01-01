Top 5 moves the Cowboys need to make in the offseason to compete in 2025
By Criss Partee
It’s the final week of the regular season and the Dallas Cowboys' overall finale. This has been an interesting season, to say the least, but even more than that, it’s been a disappointment. After three consecutive 12-win seasons, Jerry Jones’ guys were expected to take a step forward, not three backward.
Needless to say, there is lots of work to be done this offseason in Jerry’s world.
5. Stopping the run
In a league built on passing the ball, you still need to be able to shut down the running game. The Cowboys are the fourth worst team in football against the run and for much of the year were at the very bottom of that list. Chalk it up to the scheme, lack of the right personnel inside or mismanagement by defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer; whatever way you slice it, they’ve been horrid.
Dallas is still one of the top teams in the NFL at getting after the quarterback, ranking fifth with 46. But when it comes to stopping teams from running, they have not cut the mustard. Good teams will exploit that deficiency and take those pass rushers out of the game completely. That opens up the opposing offense's play-action game plan then Dallas is in a no-win situation.
4. Address the running back position
The Cowboys have a lot of work to do in the running back room this offseason. Rico Dowdle emerged as the No. 1 back but he’s a free agent after the season. Ezekiel Elliott was a mere shell of his former self and was released by the team (upon request) following their Week 17 loss to Philadelphia.
So, after this final game of the season against Washington, the Cowboys running back situation will be a little murky. Depending on where they fall in the draft, many mock draft scenarios have Dallas selecting Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. Adding Jeanty and bringing back Dowdle would be ideal but with Jerry Jones, you never know. Micah Parsons is still looking for his extension so Jones could be crying poor again this offseason.
3. Wide receiver depth
Based on the way football is played today in the NFL, this might be the most important thing. CeeDee Lamb is the only legitimate threat opposing defenses worry about when facing Dallas. He’s the only receiver who gets open and creates separation consistently even against double teams.
We waited all year to see who the team’s true No. 2 target would be and that never really happened. By default, you’d say it’s Jalen Tolbert and was because Brandin Cooks missed nearly two months on the field due to a knee infection. Tolbert showed flashes this season but still has just 45 catches this season. Tight end Jake Ferguson has 57 receptions and has played three fewer games. The bottom line is that the Cowboys need to get Dak Prescott more help.
2. Offensive line retooling
In fairness to the offensive line, they blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher this season. Dowdle currently sits at 1,007 yards on the season and should add to that against the Commanders in the season finale. However, it’s been clear for some time that this line needs some revamping, especially inside.
Zack Martin’s All-Pro and Pro Bowl days are behind him as it looks like his days in Big D are also coming to an end. Whether he retires or the team moves on, it would be surprising to see Martin back in Dallas for the 2025 campaign. The O-line is a huge area of need and so the Cowboys should be looking to go heavy on offensive linemen, whether interior or tackle in this year’s draft.
1. Coaching Philosophy
Whenever a change in coaching philosophy is talked about, that usually implies a change in head coach. The Cowboys did show some fight down the stretch until Sunday’s loss to Philly, but it just feels like this Mike McCarthy situation has run its course. Five years is more than a lot of coaches get in today’s NFL and while he was the author of three consecutive 12-win seasons, McCarthy’s group continuously fell short in the postseason.
As much as Jones wants to head coach that will rarely push back against him, that’s not what he needs if he truly wants this franchise to get over the hump. You pretty much set your watch by the Cowboys’ failure to get it done in the playoffs. We already know whenever they do make it, they’ll be eliminated by the divisional round if not wild card weekend. Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said it best recently, that this team needs more discipline.
"I just think it's time to go in another direction," Irvin said. "I hear this 'late surge' and maybe staying with Mike McCarthy. I'm not on that. I'm not on that bandwagon. What I believe is this team needs more discipline. I'm not saying Mike McCarthy is not a good coach, good X's and O's coach. But I think the team needs more discipline...You can't come in soft and then try to get tough. You got to come in tough and then, and then lighten up because then the guys will feel like they've earned some respect."