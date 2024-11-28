Fansided

Cowboys vs. Giants inactives: Week 13 injury report for Thanksgiving Day

Who's in, who's out for the division showdown on Thanksgiving?

By Christopher Kline

Tommy DeVito, Brian Daboll, Drew Lock, New York Giants / Elsa/GettyImages
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will reignite one of football's greatest rivalries on Thanksgiving Day. The stakes are lower than expected this time around, with both teams out of the postseason race and running on the fumes of their backup quarterbacks. Still, as in any sport, NFL rivalries hit different, and this game is sure to deliver plenty of entertainment.

With Dak Prescott out for the season in Dallas and Daniel Jones now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, the QB battle could fall to Cooper Rush and Drew Lock, the QB3 in New York who has probably been the best quarterback all along. Tommy Devito, a limited participant in practice this week, could also take the reins for the Giants.

What these teams lack in postseason aspirations should be made up for with sheer grit, bad blood, and chips on shoulders. A lot of folks have something to prove in this game — if not for the collective, then on an individual level. Some of these players are thinking ahead to free agency. The better one performs on primetime Thursday, the higher their stock moving forward.

Both teams carry a lengthy injury report into the middle of the week. Here's who is in, out, or questionable for Dallas and New York.

Dallas Cowboys inactives list

Player

Position

Injury

Tuesday Practice Participation

DaRon Bland

CB

Foot

Limited

Caelen Carson

CB

Shoulder

DNP

Brandin Cooks

WR

Knee

Limited

Trevon Diggs

CB

Groin/Knee

DNP

Chuma Edoga

T

Toe

Full

Jake Ferguson

TE

Concussion

DNP

Tyler Guyton

T

Shoulder

Full

Eric Kendricks

LB

Groin/Shoulder

DNP

Marshawn Kneeland

DE

Knee

DNP

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Back/Foot

Limited

Jourdan Lewis

CB

Neck

Full

Hunter Luepke

FB

Calf

Full

Zack Martin

G

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

Asim Richards

T

Ankle

DNP

Cooper Rush

QB

Knee

Limited

Tyler Smith

G

Knee/Ankle

Limited

Nick Vigil

LB

Foot

DNP

Dallas has a long list of injuries to sort through. The standout names here are mostly on offense, however. Cooper Rush was a limited participant at practice on Tuesday. He should be able to suit up, but Trey Lance in his backup.

CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson are key pass-catchers in an offense that has moved almost exclusively through the air all season. Lamb appears to be in a good spot, but Ferguson hasn't yet cleared concussion protocol. As such, his participation is extremely in doubt.

The extensive list of offensive linemen on this report should also concern Dallas fans. The Cowboys have struggled more than usual to protect the quarterback and mount a significant run game this season. Those issues won't go away on Thanksgiving.

New York Giants inactives list

Name

Position

Injury

Tuesday Practice Participation

Tae Banks

DB

Rib

Limited

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limited

Tommy Devito

QB

Forearm

Limited

Jermaine Eluemunor

OL

Quad

DNP

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

Dexter Lawrence

DL

Knee

Full

Micah McFadden

LB

Thumb/Heel

Limited

Evan Neal

OL

Hip

Limited

Tyler Nubin

DB

Back

Limited

Azeez Ojulari

LB

Toe

DNP

Armon Watts

DL

Shoulder

DNP

Tommy Devito is the headliner here. His first start was underwhelming to say the least, but he is New York's starting quarterback so long as he's healthy enough to suit up.

The Giants aren't exactly concerned with winning at this point, so seeing what the 26-year-old is made of against a division opponent on primetime national television is good for business (allegedly).

New York is trending toward a couple key absences on defense, with Azeez Ojulari (six sacks, 28 tackles) in the middle of his best season to date. That said, the impending return of two-time Pro Bowl DL 'Sexy Dexy,' Dexter Lawrence, would be a welcome boon for the NFC East's worst team.

