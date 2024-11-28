Cowboys vs. Giants inactives: Week 13 injury report for Thanksgiving Day
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will reignite one of football's greatest rivalries on Thanksgiving Day. The stakes are lower than expected this time around, with both teams out of the postseason race and running on the fumes of their backup quarterbacks. Still, as in any sport, NFL rivalries hit different, and this game is sure to deliver plenty of entertainment.
With Dak Prescott out for the season in Dallas and Daniel Jones now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, the QB battle could fall to Cooper Rush and Drew Lock, the QB3 in New York who has probably been the best quarterback all along. Tommy Devito, a limited participant in practice this week, could also take the reins for the Giants.
What these teams lack in postseason aspirations should be made up for with sheer grit, bad blood, and chips on shoulders. A lot of folks have something to prove in this game — if not for the collective, then on an individual level. Some of these players are thinking ahead to free agency. The better one performs on primetime Thursday, the higher their stock moving forward.
Both teams carry a lengthy injury report into the middle of the week. Here's who is in, out, or questionable for Dallas and New York.
Dallas Cowboys inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Tuesday Practice Participation
DaRon Bland
CB
Foot
Limited
Caelen Carson
CB
Shoulder
DNP
Brandin Cooks
WR
Knee
Limited
Trevon Diggs
CB
Groin/Knee
DNP
Chuma Edoga
T
Toe
Full
Jake Ferguson
TE
Concussion
DNP
Tyler Guyton
T
Shoulder
Full
Eric Kendricks
LB
Groin/Shoulder
DNP
Marshawn Kneeland
DE
Knee
DNP
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Back/Foot
Limited
Jourdan Lewis
CB
Neck
Full
Hunter Luepke
FB
Calf
Full
Zack Martin
G
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
Asim Richards
T
Ankle
DNP
Cooper Rush
QB
Knee
Limited
Tyler Smith
G
Knee/Ankle
Limited
Nick Vigil
LB
Foot
DNP
Dallas has a long list of injuries to sort through. The standout names here are mostly on offense, however. Cooper Rush was a limited participant at practice on Tuesday. He should be able to suit up, but Trey Lance in his backup.
CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson are key pass-catchers in an offense that has moved almost exclusively through the air all season. Lamb appears to be in a good spot, but Ferguson hasn't yet cleared concussion protocol. As such, his participation is extremely in doubt.
The extensive list of offensive linemen on this report should also concern Dallas fans. The Cowboys have struggled more than usual to protect the quarterback and mount a significant run game this season. Those issues won't go away on Thanksgiving.
New York Giants inactives list
Name
Position
Injury
Tuesday Practice Participation
Tae Banks
DB
Rib
Limited
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limited
Tommy Devito
QB
Forearm
Limited
Jermaine Eluemunor
OL
Quad
DNP
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
Dexter Lawrence
DL
Knee
Full
Micah McFadden
LB
Thumb/Heel
Limited
Evan Neal
OL
Hip
Limited
Tyler Nubin
DB
Back
Limited
Azeez Ojulari
LB
Toe
DNP
Armon Watts
DL
Shoulder
DNP
Tommy Devito is the headliner here. His first start was underwhelming to say the least, but he is New York's starting quarterback so long as he's healthy enough to suit up.
The Giants aren't exactly concerned with winning at this point, so seeing what the 26-year-old is made of against a division opponent on primetime national television is good for business (allegedly).
New York is trending toward a couple key absences on defense, with Azeez Ojulari (six sacks, 28 tackles) in the middle of his best season to date. That said, the impending return of two-time Pro Bowl DL 'Sexy Dexy,' Dexter Lawrence, would be a welcome boon for the NFC East's worst team.