Tommy DeVito is injured on Thanksgiving and it's all Brian Daboll's fault
After parts of six long seasons, the New York Giants finally decided that enough was enough and benched Daniel Jones. Just days later, they'd release him, ending what they inexplicably hoped would be an era full of winning.
Releasing Jones after he got benched wasn't all that surprising, especially considering the fact that it was abundantly clear that the Giants had no interest in having him play another down of football this season. What was somewhat surprising was their decision to start Tommy DeVito, the third-stringer on the depth chart - over Drew Lock, a player they had signed this past offseason to be Jones' backup.
Unfortunately, DeVito's first start of the season didn't go as planned. The Giants trailed 23-0 at the half and 30-7 late in the fourth quarter. Despite the game being out of hand and there only being mere seconds on the clock, head coach Brian Daboll elected to use his timeouts in a last-ditch effort to get more points on the board. Not only did that fail, but it caused DeVito to wind up with an injury to his forearm.
That injury now has DeVito, a 26-year-old with a ton to prove, questionable for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Brian Daboll might've cost Tommy DeVito valuable game reps vs. Cowboys
With the game out of reach, it made no sense for the Giants to even run plays with 11 seconds left. Daboll's inexcusable decision injured his new starter and could force him to miss time.
This is extremely frustrating for DeVito not only because he has an opportunity to play on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys, but because this could be his last chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.
He was an undrafted free agent who, somehow, played well enough last season in place of an injured Jones to stick around with New York. Based on the fact that he has just seven starts under his belt, DeVito had an opportunity to prove he can be trusted, whether it's as a starter or even as a backup, by playing well down the stretch. Now, there seems to be a very good chance that Lock will start on Thursday, and depending on how that goes, he could stick in that role for longer.
The decision to play on when the game was clearly over isn't enough by itself to get Daboll fired, but it could be one of the several questionable decisions made by the current head coach that leads to the likely decision of the Giants letting him go this coming offseason.