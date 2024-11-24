3 QBs who should be benched after Week 12 and who would replace them
By Lior Lampert
Week 12's early slate of games was rather predictable and uneventful, filled with lopsided affairs. Most contests went as expected, except for a couple of upsets. But as usual, there was some subpar quarterback play.
We're reminded weekly of the absurdly wide gap between the top five or six signal-callers and the rest of the league. They truly are a class of their own. Meanwhile, franchises who aren't fortunate enough to roster one of those elite passers are practically fending for scraps (no offense). The trio mentioned below is a glaring example of this.
These three quarterbacks simultaneously showed how far they are from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and that they should no longer be starters.
3. Aaron Rodgers should get benched on his day off for Tyrod Taylor
Aaron Rodgers should be benched — even on a day he didn't play.
Rodgers' disastrous tenure with the New York Jets is a ticking time bomb, and the team is on bye this week. Why not get ahead of the curve and do it now, using the brief recess to prepare backup Tyrod Taylor to take his place?
The Jets are seemingly a step ahead of us and are already considering having Rodgers ride the pine. Furthermore, they're finally considering placing him on season-ending injured reserve after he's struggled to overcome his extensive list of ailments. Not to mention, cutting the four-time NFL MVP outright in-season isn't out of the question.
Sitting at 3-8, New York doesn't need to continue this charade that is the failed Rodgers experiment. Rather than going out, they can completely turn the page on the forgetful, yet drama-filled era.
2. The Titans need to bring in Mason Rudolph for Will Levis (again), but not because of what you think
Yes, on a day where the Tennessee Titans scored 32 points en route to a victory, Will Levis deserves to be benched. But not because of his struggles. Frankly, it's quite the opposite.
Tennessee is well out of playoff contention, so picking up meaningless wins like they did over the Houston Texans in Week 12 is detrimental from a long-term standpoint. The Titans are only hurting themselves, falling down the draft board and squandering their chance to land a high-end prospect (plus, possibly Levis' successor).
Levis isn't perfect (nor particularly good), demonstrated by the eight sacks he took and two turnovers committed, though he's scrappy and has a live arm. Despite the volatility, his ability to generate explosive plays makes the Titans a better scoring unit. As great as that is, it's too little too late.
The next player on this list cost his team a shot at two potential organizational centerpieces in this year's draft. If that isn't a lesson and indicator the Titans should hand the keys to an ineffective longtime understudy like Mason Rudolph, what is?
1. Drew Lock (or anyone) would be better than Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embarrassed the New York Giants enough in Week 12 to put the Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito shtick to bed.
DeVito was a fun story that won the Giants some costly games in 2023, but he's not a sufficient pro-level quarterback. His willingness to hang onto the ball and take sacks is otherworldly and concerning from a safety perspective. He can't feel pressure whatsoever.
While the Giants aren't necessarily competing for anything, they have several young offensive playmakers who could use these late-season reps to develop. Alas, DeVito under center hinders their ability to grow, making a pivot to veteran journeyman Drew Lock necessary.
Completing 21-of-31 passes for 189 scoreless yards and taking four sacks for a loss of 23, DeVito failed to move the chains or generate sustained drives. The Giants' scoring unit stalled out miserably versus the Bucs. That's not out of the ordinary for Big Blue, but they were as unwatchable as they've been this season in the first post-Daniel Jones outing.
Hurting New York's existing core and putting them out of reach for tantalizing, promising quarterback prospects like Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, DeVito must go.