Craig Kimbrel’s Braves return may be delayed for one decent reason out of his control

Saves or pitching into your 40s? The Atlanta Braves have to answer the most hard-hitting of questions when it comes to rounding out their bullpen. Atlanta has made a flurry of moves of late with several notable names joining their team at the Minor League level. They have James McCann behind the dish, Alex Verdugo in the outfield, and Craig Kimbrel potentially coming out of the bullpen. Is there more?

Well, with the Texas Rangers releasing veteran relief pitchers Jesse Chavez and Hunter Strickland, I would say, yes, there is a chance the Braves are not done just yet. Chavez has been pitching in the big leagues longer than pretty much anyone. He is the Johnny Cash of baseball: The dude has been everywhere, man. However, Chavez has probably spent most of his time pitching for the Braves.

Every time the Braves try to get rid of him, look who the cat dragged in? Chavez has tried to make other teams out of spring training the last few years, but always seems to find a way back to the Braves. Given his love for the city and fanbase, I would say there is more than a zero-percent chance he ends up in Atlanta again. However, I would take Kimbrel over him at this point of their MLB careers.

Kimbrel is a future Baseball Hall of Famer who has not pitched for the Braves in about a decade now.

Craig Kimbrel could battle Jesse Chavez for Atlanta Braves bullpen spot

Kimbrel has been in the big leagues since 2010. Having come up with Atlanta, he spent his first four big-league seasons with the Braves, making the NL All-Star team every year with them from 2011 to 2014. He set a franchise record for saves during his time with the team, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 over another future Hall of Famer in Freddie Freeman.

In the years since he left town, Atlanta hit rock bottom and then bounced back to win its first World Series since 1995 in 2021. Kimbrel has made five more All-Star teams, including helping the Boston Red Sox win their most recent World Series championship in 2018. To date, Kimbrel has 440 saves and is still on the good side of 40. Then again, the Braves' affinity for all things Chavez is unlike anything I have seen.

To be frank, I am not sure either pitcher is any bit good anymore. Otherwise, why would they be seemingly available this late into spring training? One thing that Chavez does offer that Kimbrel does not is an ability to work multiple innings of relief in a game, as well as open if need be. Kimbrel is every bit a closer, and the Braves already have one in tote in Raisel Iglesias. I want to see them all play here.

For now, Kimbrel is closer to playing for the Braves than Chavez because he is with the organization.