Any game Caitlin Clark played in was the hottest ticket in Iowa for four years. Now, as Clark and the Indiana Fever return to Iowa City for a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team, it appears that excitement has not fizzled — if anything, watching Clark has become an even hotter ticket, as Sunday's game immediately sold out, and now you can't find resale tickets for under $200.

This is a preseason game! It's much, much bigger than a regular preseason game, though — it's the first WNBA preseason game to be featured on a main ESPN channel.

How much do tickets to the Indiana Fever vs. Brazil National Team cost?

Right now, five days before the game tips off, you can get one ticket to the game on SeatGeek for $215 after fees. That's the cheapest ticket available, and it's pretty high in the stadium. Those are NBA Playoffs numbers — literally!

For reference, you can get a ticket to the Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic playoff game tonight for $143 on SeatGeek. I don't want to compare the two because there's plenty of room and eyes for both to succeed, but it at least shows how impactful Clark has been for women's basketball in general.

The hype around the W has reached a fever pitch (pun intended) as we enter the 2025 season, which will undoubtedly be the most covered, and watched, season in league history.

Multiple WNBA teams are playing at college arenas of stars

While Clark at Iowa will be the biggest story of the WNBA preseason, other teams are also traveling to the alma maters of their star players; Chicago will play a game at LSU, Angel Reese's old stomping grounds. Las Vegas and Dallas will play at Notre Dame, where Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale all played.

The WNBA's effort to keep college hoops fans interested in their star players after they head to the pros is a pretty smart marketing tactic — and all of these games will feel high-stakes, even if they're preseason contests.