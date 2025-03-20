Creighton's March Madness streak is more impressive than you think after crushing Louisville

Creighton might just be the most dangerous team this time of the year. Whether they’re a top 5 seed or playing in the dreaded No. 8-No. 9 seed battle, they’re a team you don’t want to face in the NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to a 3-point barrage, they took down the Louisville Cardinals in a de facto home game for the Cardinals, who are just a little over an hour away from Lexington where the first round game was hosted.

But the win was impressive, not just by how they got it. Creighton won an NCAA Tournament game for the fifth consecutive season. Yeah, that’s a team that always has it figured out in March.

The Bluejays await their opponent on Saturday, which would most likely be Auburn. If Creighton shoot lights out again like they did against Louisville, they could give the No. 1 overall seed a run for its money. History show, the Blue Jays aren’t your traditional No. 9 seed.

March Madness Juggernaunt: Don’t bet against Creighton after Bluejays get fifth-straight season with NCAA Tournament win

Going into Thursday’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament, there was not a chance I was betting against the Bluejays. Since the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Creighton has made it to the Sweet 16 three times. Two years ago they got to the Elite Eight.

That’s why March Madness is what it is. The teams that often aren’t talked about enough are the teams that typically end up being the strongest in the field. Creighton makes a strong argument to upset Auburn too.

With the win, the Jays continue their NCAA Tournament first round streak. But more than that, they showed they might be a tough matchup for the No. 1 overall seed — if the Tigers avoid a first-round upset.

The Big East might not have the weight of the SEC this year, but it was no walk in the park. Even UConn, the two-time, defending national champion, struggled through conference play. Creighton managed to get wins over St. John’s, Marquette and UConn.

Auburn has hit a cold streak, losing three of the last four games, including missing out on the SEC championship game. That could give the Bluejays hope and the last thing a team that’s as hot as Creighton needs is hope.

Creighton is known to spoil quite a few teams’ brackets. This year could be another year the Bluejays stun a few teams and bust a whole lot of brackets.