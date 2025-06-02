Cruz Azul player ratings: the Liga MX side breaks Vancouver Whitecaps hearts

Expectations were high for the Vancouver Whitecaps going into this Champins Cup final, as they had defeated Inter Miami and Monterrey on their way to it. However, Jesper Sørensen's side suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Cruz Azul at the last hurdle.

Cruz Azul–Vancouver Whitecaps Champions Cup player ratings

Below, we're rating the Cruz Azul players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Kevin Mier (GK): 6

Mier had little to do as the Whitecaps failed to register a shot on goal.

Jorge Sánchez (RB): 8

Sánchez got forward often, where he was able to put dangerous balls into the box. He set up Ángel Sepúlveda's second goal with a cross.

Willer Ditta (CB): 7

Ditta kept the in-form USMNT international Brian White quiet. However, his role was straightforward as Cruz Azul dominated.

Gonzalo Piovi (CB): 7

Piovi passed the ball about with ease and was at the start of many of the Liga MX side's attacks.

Carlos Rotondi (LB): 9

Rotondi made a fine tackle, which also acted as a through ball to set up Ignacio Rivero's opening goal. The left-back put some fine crosses into the box. This included a low one, which set up Sepúlveda's tap-in. Rotondi's set pieces also caused problems for Vancouver.

Midfielders

Érik Lira (CDM): 7

Lira's night was made far easier with Vancouver's Sebastian Berhalter suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Carlos Rodríguez (CM): 8

Rodríguez made some fine tackles, which included winning the ball in the build-up to Sepúlveda's headed goal. The Mexico international's driving runs forward caused problems for Vancouver's defence. Alexis Gutiérrez was subbed on for Rodríguez late on.

Lorenzo Faravelli (CM): 8

Faravelli won the ball and fired in from range to double Cruz Azul's advantage. Luka Romero came on for him in the 77th minute.

Forwards

Ignacio Rivero (RW): 8

Rivero got Cruz Azul underway with a slotted finish into the bottom corner after just eight minutes. Jesús Orozco replaced the captain and was a threat from set-pieces.

Ángel Sepúlveda (CF): 9

Sepúlveda made it three for Vicente Sánchez's side with a neat finish at the near post. He then scored with a header to seal the victory. The striker's pressing was also excellent. Amaury Morales came on for Sepúlveda in the second half.

Mateusz Bogusz (LW): 8

Bogusz fired in from range to make it four for La Máquina before half time. He was replaced by former Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis, who came close to getting on the scoresheet too. However, his lobbed effort was cleared off the line by Vancouver's captain, Ranko Veselinović. Giakoumakis then had another chance but fired his shot wide.

Substitutes

Jesús Orozco, 7/10

Giorgos Giakoumakis, 7/10

Amaury Morales, 6/10

Luka Romero, 6/10