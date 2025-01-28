This Cubs-Padres trade would more than make up for Jed Hoyer's Roki Sasaki miss
The Chicago Cubs continue to defy expectations this offseason, operating with a long-overdue sense of urgency. Jed Hoyer catches flak, and rightfully so, for skirting around the upper echelon of free agency, but Chicago's GM has still found avenues to impactful additions this winter.
Kyle Tucker is the main attraction, of course. He arrives as one of the very best position players in baseball. Last season was tainted by injuries but Tucker still managed .289/.408/.585 splits with 23 home runs and 49 RBI in just 78 appearances, posting 4.7 WAR. That is more production than most regular starters achieve over a full season.
In addition to Tucker, the Cubs recently addressed their bullpen shortcomings with a trade for another former Houston Astros champ, Ryan Pressly. The veteran right-hander spent last season pitching in front of Josh Hader as Houston's top setup man, posting a 3.49 ERA and 58 strikeouts across 56.2 innings.
Both Tucker and Pressly change the calculus of this Cubs team, which feels like the tentative favorite to emerge from a wide-open, imminently winnable NL Central. That said, the Cubs aren't done yet. We know Chicago will never spend on the level of the Yankees or Dodgers, but Hoyer can sidestep his financial limitations with creative, well-timed trades.
Next up? Potentially a call to the San Diego Padres.
Cubs linked to Padres ace Michael King as potential trade target
Chicago is among a handful of teams to inquire about trading for Padres right-hander Michael King, per Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball.
King, 29, is entering the final year of his contract with the Friars. Marred in an ownership dispute, the Padres are actively trimming costs. Dylan Cease, also an upcoming free agent, is floating around the rumor mill as well. Last season was King's best yet, as he made the transition from reliever to starter look seamless. He pitched 173.2 innings, finishing with a 2.95 ERA and 201 strikeouts. That was good for seventh place in NL Cy Young voting.
Few can make the transition from bullpen work to ace-level dominance at the top of a rotation, but King did it without a hitch. The Cubs were well-documented suitors of top free agent ace Roki Sasaki, but his decision to spurn east coast and midwest teams in favor of Los Angeles has left Chicago short on ways to upgrade the top of its rotation.
Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga are both All-Stars, but pitching depth was a constant issue for the Cubs last season. Craig Counsell historically gets the most out of his pitchers, but even he needs a certain baseline of available talent. King would go a long way toward cementing the Cubs as genuine contenders in a competitive National League.
Now, there are long-term concerns worth noting. King's on an expiring contract. So is the aforementioned Kyle Tucker, as well as Ryan Pressly. Chicago's allegedly "limited" financial wherewithal is a frequent talking point, from ownership on down to the fanbase.
Re-signing Tucker will be a challenge — not to mention a pivotal task for Hoyer and a front office that very few outside the clubhouse trust. Re-signing Tucker and Pressly sounds improbable at best, impossible at worst. Re-signing Tucker and King, who should get paid like a top-line starter if his production holds up, would be an accomplishment unlike anything Chicago has done in years.
So, understand that trading for King probably amounts to a rental for the Cubs.