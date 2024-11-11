Cubs taking a ruthless shot at Christopher Morel months after trade is horrible look
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs traded Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline last season, landing Isaac Paredes to essentially take his place. Carter Hawkins and Jed Hoyer quickly learned the hard way that no trade with the Rays is as simple as it seems.
Paredes struggled in the Windy City, slashing just .223/.325/.307 through 53 games, which is good for a WAR of .4. That's not exactly what Chicago had in mind when they acquired the 2024 AL All-Star.
When asked about Paredes struggles on 670 The Score, Hawkins spoke out of turn, seemingly using Morel's own struggles in Tampa Bay to justify their own failed trade.
"Morel wasn't the best version of himself either (after the trade), and we know the wind wasn't blowing in there," Hawkins said, per Locked On Cubs.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Carter Hawkins picked a bad time to take a shot at Christopher Morel for Cubs
Hawkins isn't wrong about Morel, as he was even worse than Paredes during his brief time with the Rays this season. And, yes, Tampa Bay plays its home games at Tropicana Field. In 42 games, Morel had a WAR of -.8, and a shash line of .191/.258/.289. He was one of the worst hitters on the roster during that time period.
Morel has always been a tricky fit. He flourished at the plate with the Cubs in 2023, flashing his immense power. However, Chicago didn't know where to play him, which is why he was reportedly floated in trade packages for Pete Alonso before the 2024 season (though the Cubs denied this, of course).
Considering Morel was a trade asset the Cubs once valued, it's odd for Hawkins to throw him under the bus months after his involuntary departure. Chicago traded him, and got an All-Star caliber talent in return. They ought to be thrilled, despite Paredes early struggles with the Cubs.
Taking a shot at Morel now is also a bad look for potential free agents. The Cubs may not be in the bidding for Juan Soto, but there is subset of second-tier free agents they could very well want to sign. What does this tell them?