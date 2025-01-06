D.J. Moore’s NSFW reaction to beating the Packers shows he gets Chicago
The 2024 NFL season could not have gone much worse for the Chicago Bears. After an encouraging 4-2 start, the Bears proceeded to lose 10 straight games to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year and clinch a last place finish in the NFC North for a second time in the last three years.
While the season was obviously a colossal failure for the Bears franchise, it did end on a high note. The team found a way to beat their arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers, on the road on a last-second Cairo Santos field goal.
That win might've hurt their draft positioning a bit, but it was the first time since 2018 that they found a way to beat the Packers. It was the first time that they won in Green Bay since 2015. This win was needed for a Bears fanbase that has been repeatedly embarrassed by the Packers.
D.J. Moore knew just how important this win was for the entire city of Chicago based on how he reacted postgame.
Moore was not focused at all on the big picture. All he and Bears fans cared about was beating the Cheeseheads. He was very emphatic about that.
D.J. Moore speaks for all of Chicago with reaction to beating Packers
The Bears had lost 11 in a row to the Packers overall and eight in a row at Lambeau Field prior to their win on Sunday in Green Bay. How it impacted their draft pick and their future was simply irrelevant to all involved on the Bears' side. All that mattered was beating the Packers.
Bears fans hearing this from Moore in particular has to be refreshing. Moore is a receiver who, in a game earlier this season, took himself off the field in the middle of a play. He had poor body language on several occasions throughout the year, but this kind of anti-Packers statement shows that he has truly bought into being a Chicago Bear. Perhaps all he needed was Matt Eberflus getting fired after all.
Bears fans hope that this moment will be the turning point to better days ahead for Moore in particular. After an outstanding first season in Chicago, Moore had a bit of a down 2024, recording 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns. For most receivers that'd be a great year, but it was one of Moore's worst, particularly from a yards standpoint.
The entire city of Chicago will forget all about Moore's down year if beating the Packers becomes an annual event. Hopefully, he and the team can find a way to have more success against not only Green Bay, but the rest of the NFL in 2025.