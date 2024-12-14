Dabo Swinney set to do unthinkable and shake up the college football world
Dabo Swinney learned if you can’t beat them, join them. Because he tried to fight the NIL fight as long as he could. Then he sniffed what winning is like and getting back to the College Football Playoff.
That euphoria was strong enough to fully complete his 180 and dive head first into the new era of recruiting in college football. Swinney's Clemson Tigers are linked to the Purdue edge rusher, Will Heldt, according to On3.
It’s a rare sighting of Swinney in the portal as he’s getting accustomed to the role he and Clemson will play in NIL and the ever-growing transfer portal. According to On3, it’s the first time Swinney has dabbled in the portal for a defensive player and has only gone to the portal for a few offensive players.
It’s a sign Swinney has become what he’s demised. He was anti-NIL when everything was first introduced. He’s since backed off his harsh statements. And now he’s partaking in the very thing he probably believed would destroy college football.
What a difference winning makes.
Dabo Swinney jumping into the transfer portal is a sign college football has truly changed
Swinney can’t argue why the transfer portal, no matter how hectic it is, is useful. When it’s used properly, it becomes an extension of recruiting high school players. I think the portal can be an aid for a player that was either under-recruited or recruited over in high school.
We’ve seen several players come out of the portal that were able to revive their careers. What Swinney is learning is, if the Tigers want an easier road to the College Football Playoff than they had this season, he’s going to have to dabble in the transfer portal more than on occasion.
It doesn’t necessarily translate to instant wins – ask Ryan Day who spent $20 million on NIL to still lose to Michigan this season. But it puts you in a better position to get the better players. And if Swinney, of all people can see that, than maybe you just have to learn to adapt to the new times.
Swinney once upon a time had no interest in changing his recruiting ways. This season taught him he has no choice. And if the Tigers can even steal a playoff win, it makes Clemson, S.C. a little more attractive of a college town.
The Tigers already have the championship pedigree as one of the longest tenured teams in the CFP since its inception in 2014. But that was before NIL and the transfer portal took off. The Tigers fell to the wayside when it did.
Now that Swinney sees its value, it will be better off for the Tigers as they look to re-take the mountain top of college football.