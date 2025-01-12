The worst test case tries to bully Bills into paying James Cook
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills are largely in the position they are because of Josh Allen – there is little doubt about it. Allen's paycheck would suggest as much as well, as he's one of the highest-paid quarterbacks and players in the NFL. Still, the Bills supporting cast does deserve credit for helping Allen reach his football apex.
That supporting cast starts with James Cook, whose breakout season came at the perfect time. Cook has 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He has been the workhorse the Bills desperately need alongside Allen, and he has stayed relatively healthy, which given his family history is no guarantee.
Cook impressed in the first half against a capable Denver Broncos defense, though the Bills found themselves in a dogfight fans may not have expected heading into the contest. Because of this, James' brother Dalvin made a plea for Buffalo to pay the man.
Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry aside, a $20 million AAV payday is a rare feat among running backs and largely not deserved. For example, both of the veteran backs mentioned make under that amount.
Dalvin Cook makes a bad argument for the Bills to pay brother James Cook
The difference is Cook is younger and reaching the end of his rookie deal. This is also his first and only breakout season. Buffalo would be wise to pick up Cook's fifth-year option, but anything beyond that would require one heck of a commitment the Bills can't afford as they're building around their all-world quarterback.
Not to mention, Cook's brother isn't exactly the best test case. Dalvin Cook made four Pro Bowls before his age-27 season. Shortly thereafter, he suffered a devastating knee injury and was never the same. It's the same old risk with running backs. The wear and tear any capable back takes over the course of five-to-six professional seasons is too much to ask, especially if they are a true workhorse. James Cook projects to be just that next season, and it likely won't be on a new deal.
In the two seasons since he made his last Pro Bowl in Minnesota, Dalvin has gone from one of the best running backs in the league to a fringe player on the 53-man roster. He's bounced around from New York to Dallas, and played in just two games this season with the Cowboys, picking up just 20 yards on eight attempts.
It's unfair to assume James Cook will fall under the same umbrella as his brother, but given the state of the running back position these days, the Bills would be unwise to invest heavily at that position.