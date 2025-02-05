3 moves Dana Brown needs to make ASAP if the Astros really have lost Alex Bregman
By Austin Owens
The Alex Bregman saga this winter has had Astros fans on a roller coaster of emotions. Bregman entered this offseason as an unrestricted free agent and it seemed inevitable that he would sign elsewhere.
Rumors regarding Bregman’s future destination have heated up over the last couple of weeks. At one point, Bregman returning to Houston was not out of the question but after recent reports and comments made by owner Dana Brown, it appears that it is time to move on. Here are three moves the Astros should consider making to counter the loss of a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove infielder.
Astros could try again to trade for Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals are still desperately looking for options to dump Nolan Arenado’s salary in preparation for a rebuild. Although Arenado is coming off of his worst offensive season, the 10-time Gold Glove award winner could provide Houston with some serious defensive value.
It is also worth noting that Arenado’s 'down' year offensively is a more than acceptable year for the average player (.272 16 HRs and 71 RBIs). If Minute Maid Park, a more hitter-friendly venue, becomes Arenado’s home stadium, we could see his numbers increase.
Arenado is set to make $21 million in 2025. If the Astros could put together a trade package that takes on most of Arenado’s contract and gives St. Louis pieces to build around and room to prepare for their future financially, both teams could benefit from a trade with one another.
Astros should trade for Luis Arraez
It sounds like regardless of if the Astros make any more additions this offseason, Jose Altuve is making a position change to left field. Given Houston’s current roster, Dana Brown has options to add either a second baseman or third baseman to fill the vacancy Bregman will leave, especially since Isaac Paredes has experience at both positions.
The San Diego Padres are in a very similar situation that the Cardinals are in. The Padres are on the verge of a rebuild but are not quite as desperate as St. Louis. With second baseman Luis Arraez set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this upcoming season and likely asking for an expensive long-term contract, he becomes an ideal trade candidate for San Diego.
Arraez would fit nicely in the Astros lineup and could provide Joe Espada with several options with his versatility. Arraez has experience at third, first and second. He is set to only make $14 million in 2025 so Houston could use this upcoming season as a cheap trial run to see if they want to extend his contract.
Be ready to pounce if Blue Jays’ talks with Vlad Guerrero break down
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an interesting offseason. For the longest time, it felt like they and the Tampa Bay Rays were going to let the AL East be run by the Orioles, Yankees and Red Sox while they stayed in the rear view mirror from day one. That perspective has changed after the Jays snagged Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer in free agency.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has now become the hot topic north of the border. His contract is set to run out at the end of this season and he will be due for a big payday. Many insiders believe that Guerrero will stay with Toronto and sign an extension before the start of the 2025 season while others believe he will test the free agent market.
To avoid arbitration this winter, the Blue Jays had to agree to pay Guerrero $28.5 million in 2025. If Guerrero repeats his performance from a season ago, he could be seeking a long-term deal worth an astronomical amount of money.
It is possible that the Blue Jays feel that he is out of their price range and if that is the case the Astros should be ready to make an offer to acquire Guerrero via trade, especially if he is open to moving to third base. Even if he does not want to change positions, Joe Espada could find ways to have Guerrero in the lineup whether it be at first base or as a designated hitter.
Altuve who is the heart and soul of this Astros team but is slowly sneaking up on the tail end of his career and adding Guerrero would give Houston a superstar-in-waiting so to speak, so that he can become the face of the franchise once Altuve retires.