Springtime is here! The weather is starting to warm up, the flowers are making their return after a long winter and the clock has officially changed so we lost an hour of sleep. Amid all the changes taking place, basketball fans are also excited for March Madness. The brackets are set for both men’s and women’s college basketball as the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday.

With all of the changes taking place in March, that means insects and critters will be coming out of hibernation. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling for a person to feel a fly, roach, or any other insect be in their presence. This is the season where people try their best to be in a bug-free zone. Many people’s solution to these problems is going to the store and buying Raid Bug Spray. It’s one of the most powerful products in the world for removing bugs as it kills on contact and lasts up to several weeks to prevent bugs from entering the home environment.

Raid is a brand that understands the importance of this time of the year. Also, Raid is a brand that keeps itself engaged with the sports world. With March Madness coming up, they approached Baylor star Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and offered her an NIL deal.

It’s been a great relationship between Littlepage-Buggs and Raid. She’s in year two of her NIL deal with the brand and the partnership has been nothing short of a success. I had a chance to sit down with Littlepage-Buggs as she expressed her gratitude for being able to partner with a popular brand like Raid.

“It’s a blessing,” Littlepage-Buggs expressed. "For them to come to me is amazing,”

Littlepage-Buggs being granted an NIL deal with Raid is a reward for all of the hard work she puts in. While NIL has become a huge opportunity for college athletes to make money, not everyone has the luxury of launching a deal. Littlepage-Buggs has continued to grow into one of the most talented players in women’s college basketball. Her impact and leadership have led Baylor to remain one of the best teams in the country.

The 2024-25 season has been Littlepage-Buggs’ best so far. She has grown tremendously as an all-around scorer as well as a versatile defender.

“I had a chip on my shoulder from last year,” she stated. "Building off of that was my main thing.”

Littlepage-Buggs has not only grown as an individual player but as a leader as well.

“I was put in positions that I thought I wouldn’t be in,” Littlepage-Buggs stated regarding her leadership.

Being one of the best players on the team comes with a big responsibility. Littlepage-Buggs has done a great job of accepting that challenge and continuing to set the tone for Baylor. Her energy on and off the court has inspired her teammates to compete at the highest level.

She is averaging 14.3 points along with 10.5 rebounds on 53.5 percent shooting. Her career season has led to 11 double-double performances including recording 21 points and 20 rebounds in a December win over UNLV. Littlepage-Buggs has continued to stand out as one of the most talented players in the Big 12, ranking top-20 in points while leading the conference in rebounding.

Things took a turn in her season when she went down with an injury in the middle of February. It was a big loss for the team as she was playing her best basketball and the Baylor Bears were building momentum towards the end of the season. It was uncertain if and when Darianna Littlepage-Buggs would return to the floor. Missing an extended time could force a player to lose confidence. Luckily, Littlepage-Buggs remained optimistic in her rehab process, which played a role in why she’s making her return to the court for the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament is where fans witness the best teams play at the highest level. There are several memorable moments from buzzer beaters to explosive performances that make the month exciting every year.

“We have to take this one game at a time,” Littlepage-Buggs stated as Baylor prepares for March Madness. Being the fourth seed allows Baylor to play the first few rounds on their home court. This opportunity gives them the advantage to compete in front of their home crowd and build momentum before they go deep into the Tournament.

Littlepage-Buggs wants to leave her mark at Baylor before it’s time to leave. As a school with a rich history, she thrives to place her name next to the great players that came before her. While she had the opportunity to leave college and enter the WNBA Draft, she announced her decision to stay at Baylor via social media.

“I knew I was going to stay my fourth year,” Littlepage-Buggs explained.”

Deciding to stay an extra year was more than her adding to her legacy at Baylor. It’s also because of the culture that head coach Nicki Collen has built with the program. She not only helps elevate her players on the basketball court but as women as well. Littlepage-Buggs is grateful for her growth since she’s stepped foot on Baylor’s campus and wants to soak in every moment before it’s her time to leave.