Darius Garland's best trade suitor just became obvious in the NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at a crossroads. Their season ended abruptly in the second round of the NBA playoffs to a more inferior Indiana Pacers team – though Indiana is quickly showing teams they’re not the underdogs they used to be. Regardless, that loss leads to some tough conversations for Cleveland this offseason.

This core of the Cavaliers has been together for quite a few years and haven’t even reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Is it time to blow it up? If it is, Darius Garland should already have a team that should be interested in adding him this summer.

The Timberwolves could use Garland's playmaking

The Minnesota Timberwolves have an aging Mike Conley, but it’s clear they need a true point guard. It was the same issue the Cavs ran into when Garland missed two playoff games against the Pacers with an ankle injury. Garland’s value went up tremendously, and the Timberwolves look closer than the Cavs to getting the job done.

I’m not exactly sure what Minnesota would give up to get Garland, but the Cavs have to entertain all possibilities at this point, as they can’t quite get it done with their current crop of stars.

A Darius Garland trade could be mutually beneficial for the Cavs and Wolves

Maybe in this hypothetical situation, there’s a third team involved. For example, maybe the Charlotte Hornets join the fray and potentially offload LaMelo Ball. While he’s had an injury-filled NBA career thus far, it’s also obvious his career will die in Charlotte if he stays much longer.

That’s why in this scenario, the Hornets would get some draft capital to circle the wagons in yet another rebuild effort, the Cavs get a star point guard to replace Garland and the Wolves get their perfect replacement for Conley.

It’s mutually beneficial in the sense that the Cavs have to figure out where to go from here. Donovan Mitchell should be untouchable, but anything is possible. And when it comes to replacing the point guard position, the Cavs have some options that don’t necessarily have to land them with a rookie and overpaid Ty Jerome.

Along with Garland possibly being a name to watch this offseason, I expect Issac Okoro to be out the door, and maybe even Jared Allen. The Cavs have shown that the dual big man isn’t conducive to winning in the postseason. It worked in the regular season, but the lack of scoring options ultimately hurt them in the playoffs when health became an issue.

Again, this is all hypothetical. The Cavs could be satisfied with their core and be willing to die on that hill until they win a championship. But this season is proof then have to make some difficult decisions and when it comes to Garland, it could already be made for them.