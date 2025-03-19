Daryl Morey's seat has never felt hotter after Marcus Morris' brutally honest comments about 76ers GM

Marcus Morris Sr. was on the Kevin O’Connor show. I will include a clip below. It is remarkable for two reasons:

KOC makes it five minutes without complimenting Elon Musk. Marcus Morris does not trust, believe in, or like Daryl Morey.

Marcus Morris just went in on Daryl Morey…



Sheesh.



pic.twitter.com/muagOL5Ocy — RB (@RBPhillyTake) March 18, 2025

In case you didn't want to hear the guy on the left talk, here are some quotes from Marcus Morris

The catalog of critique was initiated by KOC asking about Daryl Morey using AI. I’ve had my own thoughts on this. Marcus puts it much more simply: “Understand how the team needs to gel first before you start talking about AI.”

Regarding Morey’s reputation of being a pretty good GM, Morris asks, “What has he won?”

Regarding how Morey exercises his AI models, Morris asks, “Did AI tell him not to pay James Harden?”

“I’m not a fan of how he goes about choosing players and, like, flipping players in and out. It’s kind of like he’s trying to outsmart the game too much.” Critics of Daryl Morey have often stated that he does not pay enough attention to the people playing basketball in favor of statistical analysis of how that player is playing. There’s a certain distrust that grows when a player thinks they’re being viewed as an asset rather than a player.

In regards to Morey putting together the best team around Embiid he’s had yet, (you know, the one with James Harden) Morris insists that the team came together because Morey “lied to the players” telling them they would get a certain contract that they never did. James Harden’s “Daryl Morey is a liar” campaign shows Morris isn’t alone in this impression.

Morris’ comprehensive view of Morey is as follows: “I’m not a fan of how he moves around the game… Some of the things that I think that he does … it doesn’t have anything to do with basketball.”

It’s worth asking if the burgeoning distrust for Morey across the league is perhaps not worth the value of his somewhat forward thinking. At a certain point, the same tricks don’t work as well. I guess we’ll see what happens.

