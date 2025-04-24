David Adelman gives backhanded compliment to Clippers new arena

The Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers showdown has certifiably lived up to the hype of being the most fascinating first round matchup of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. They've been virtually dead even through two games in the Mile High City, but the series now shifts to Inglewood and the brand-new Intuit Dome.

Much has been made about the Clippers' new state-of-the-art $2 billion home and its unique features. Owner Steve Ballmer was tired of feeling like the little brother in Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers. So, he built a beautiful, modern venue with an absurd 1,400-plus toilets/urinals ($) roughly 13 miles away like an absolute boss.

Bathrooms aside, the Intuit Dome is loaded with cool attributes. Chief among them is "The Wall," a 51-row section of seats directly behind one of the baskets, reserved mostly for passionate Clippers fans. But when asked about the stadium, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman didn't sound too impressed, delivering double-edged praise.

David Adelman on the Clippers Intuit Dome:



"They have the crowd towards our bench, it's like a high school crowd which is actually really cool. The other thing is they pump sound in the place. That place is so loud."



"It's very loud whether the crowd is cheering or not." pic.twitter.com/BJcQzyK4aU — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 23, 2025

"They have the crowd towards our bench, it's like a high school crowd," Adelman told reporters, presumably referencing The Wall.

Comparing a devoted Clippers fan base to a high school basketball audience is ... something. It'd be hard to tell if Adelman was saying that positively or negatively if he didn't follow it up by describing it as "really cool." But then, his additional remarks suggest that this is merely a compliment sandwich, putting a criticism between a pair of insincere plaudits.

"The other thing is they pump sound in the place," implying the Clippers fill the Intuit Dome with artificial noise. "That place is so loud ... whether the crowd is cheering or not."

Adelman thought it was difficult to hear in the Intuit Dome before? Imagine the decibel meter when the Clippers host the Nuggets for their first-ever postseason game at the facility. The L.A. faithful will be roaring and surely won't need the fake racket he alluded to.