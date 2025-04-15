The Whiteboard: Breaking down the NBA's most fascinating first-round series

With the greatest player in the world, Nikola Jokić, on their side, the Denver Nuggets presumably like their chances against virtually anyone. However, they were presumably disappointed to draw a first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers when the 2025 NBA playoff bracket was officially announced.

Aside from the Minnesota Timberwolves, no one in the Western Conference has the interior size to bang down low with Jokić -- except the Clippers. No. 5 seed Los Angeles has an ascending, big-bodied center to throw at the three-time MVP in Ivica Zubac. They've also been the hottest team in basketball for over a month now and are entering the postseason with immense momentum.

Meanwhile, the No. 4 seed Nuggets will play a best-of-seven clash without Michael Malone on the sidelines for the first time in over a decade. Denver's unprecedented decision to fire the longtime head coach with three regular-season games left puts tremendous pressure on interim David Adelman. The latter must outduel Ty Lue, who runs a tight ship and seemingly always has the Clippers prepared for battle.

Below, we'll assess how the Clippers and Nuggets stack against each other heading into their Round 1 matchup.

Nuggets-Clippers first-round 2025 NBA playoff preview

Offense

The Nuggets finished the season fourth in offensive rating (118.9), compared to L.A.'s No. 15 ranking (114.3). But make no mistake, the Clippers have the firepower to exchange buckets with the best of 'em, especially with a healthy Kawhi Leonard.

Since Mar. 7, the Clips pace the Association in ORtg (121.9). During that stretch, Leonard has rounded into pre-injury form, looking like the game-wrecking two-way presence we've become accustomed to seeing when he's physically right. James Harden is still a premier floor general who can generate scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates at a high level. Moreover, Norman Powell is an established commodity that can give you 20-plus points on any night and Zubac dominates in the paint.

Denver recently welcomed the Robin to Jokić's Batman, Jamal Murray, back from a mercurial hamstring issue. While he's a proven playoff riser, his inconsistency and potential conditioning concerns raise questions about whether the Nuggets can match Leonard, Harden and the Clippers. Los Angeles has the edge if they need to rely on Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon for more on-ball creation than they're used to.

Advantage: Clippers

Defense

Los Angeles is third in defense (109.4). Zubac has garnered Defensive Player of the Year buzz for his elite rim protection. Plus, the Clippers control the glass, leading the league in defensive rebound percentage, often keeping second-chance opportunities to a minimum. They also have an array of capable wing stoppers and feisty guards who will get in your face. Leonard, Kris Dunn and Nicolas Batum, among others, can all guard multiple positions -- and do it well.

Beyond Gordon, rising young swingman Christian Braun and third-year pro Peyton Watson, the Nuggets are bereft of defensive talent. When the three of them don't share the floor (which they often don't), one of Harden/Leonard/Powell figures to have an advantage when they play together. The Clippers have the personnel to hunt mismatches and exploit Denver on that end of the floor.

Advantage: Clippers

Bench/supporting cast

Neither Denver nor Los Angeles has particularly outstanding reserves; they're both bottom-seven in bench scoring. Nonetheless, the Clippers understood their shortcomings, so they acquired veteran Bogdan Bogdanović from the Atlanta Hawks ahead of this year's trade deadline. Jokić's Serbian Olympic running mate has found his footing following a rocky integration process. He's made a blistering 53.7 percent of his three 3.9 nightly attempts across 17 contests since early March.

Conversely, the Nuggets depend on Russell Westbrook to lead their second unit. Few players can impact the outcome of a game like he does -- in good and bad ways. But with him, you must take the downs with the ups, and the low point always appears to happen at the worst possible time. His volatility puts Bogdanović, Derrick Jones Jr. and the Clippers in an advantageous position.

Advantage: Clippers

Coach

This is arguably the biggest upper hand of the playoffs. Adelman has three games of experience at the helm. Lue has been among the winningest coaches in the sport since guiding the Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship in 2015-16 and is a certified tactician. Not much else needs to be said here.

Advantage: Clippers

Level of trust in star(s)

No one should make you feel better about your chances of success than Jokić. He's the ultimate solution to any problem. And the superstar big man suggests the Nuggets owner Josh Kroenkemight've"[woken] up the beast," a scary thought for anyone who gets in his way. Yet, the Clippers have someone who has shown he can carry a club to playoff excellence.

Quite some time has passed since we've seen Leonard dominate a series, but we know what he's capable of. After all, the "Fun Guy" is one of three players in league history to win Finals MVP with multiple franchises.

Harden has notoriously shriveled up under the bright lights. How he fares and whether he can go toe-to-toe with Murray is a deciding factor. Given their track records, the latter profiles as the more trustworthy of the two, and we understand what to expect from Jokić.

Advantage: Nuggets

Sportsbooks are giving Jokić and the Nuggets the benefit of the doubt. Nevertheless, the Clippers are the superior squad and will have a chance to shock the oddsmakers.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) react on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center.

