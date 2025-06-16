David Ortiz gives fiery response after Red Sox betray his trust with Devers trade

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking twist on Sunday night. Devers created some drama by not willingly switching positions, yes, but Boston's front office had recently met with him to discuss any and all of his concerns. After Sunday's game against the New York Yankees, Devers was adamant that he was ready to put this spectacle behind him. Apparently the Red Sox didn't feel the same way.

Devers signed a 10-year contract extension in 2023. He was the face of the Red Sox franchise, and the last player remaining on the roster from their 2018 World Series team. At 28 years old, he will slide right into the San Francisco Giants lineup as their most capable hitter, and should be willing to play either DH or third base, depending on the night. For Buster Posey, this was a big swing. For the Red Sox, it represents something else entirely – another end of an era. Boston has had to endure far too many such moves the last few seasons.

David Ortiz doesn't sound thrilled about Rafael Devers trade

Red Sox legend David Ortiz spoke out about the Devers trade on Monday, thus breaking his brief silence about the subject. Ortiz and Devers are close, with the end of Papi's career coinciding with the beginning of Devers'. Ortiz's message was simple, but you could tell there was some angst.

"In our country (Dominican Republic), there are a bunch of fans — which is fine — but they don't know anything about the business. Nobody here is operating on feelings," Ortiz said, per Sports Illustrated. "They ended up owing almost all of the Dominican media when [the Devers trade] happened. And now they're acting like it's all Boston this, Boston that. Learn how the business works, then give your opinion."

Ortiz was speaking to Dominican baseball fans who were just as flabbergasted as he was that the Red Sox would trade a player as talented as Devers for what seems like – at least on the surface – to be a limited return.

David Ortiz tried to warn the Red Sox

Heck, just this spring Ortiz warned the Red Sox not to move off of Devers. He had earned the right to play third base over a newbie like Alex Bregman. Boston didn't listen.

"You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz-type player the Red Sox have. Listen to me, that's the team's best player," Ortiz said in February.

Apparently that didn't hit home with Breslow and Cora. The Red Sox took a significant step back by trading Devers, and while they may have more financial freedom to spend in future trade seasons and free agency, their best-case scenario is landing a player similar in stature and skillset to Devers, who they just sent packing.

Ortiz has every right to be upset, as do Boston sports fans. They were betrayed on Sunday.