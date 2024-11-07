Detroit has a revenge plan ready to go if the Saints poach Aaron Glenn, and it's a good one
Detroit has a chance to do something really funny if the New Orleans Saints poach its defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, to replace the recently fired Dennis Allen.
Allen and Lions coach Dan Campbell were on the Saints staff together from 2016-2020. Allen was defensive coordinator. And according to Al Kartsen, who covers the Lions for SB Nation, while Allen was defensive coordinator, the Saints went from one of the worst defenses to top five in 2020.
It would make sense for Campbell to hire Allen off that stat alone. But getting back at the Saints for taking his guy would be even funnier and I’m here for all the drama.
Could Detroit look to Allen if Saints go after Aaron Glenn?
While Allen may not be a good head coach, he could be the perfect fit to keep the Lions defense from skipping a beat if they lose Glenn this offseason. Plus, that job will be attractive in general.
There’s a lot of young players on this defense and it’s showing just how good it can be this year. Aidan Hutchinson is on his way to being one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Brian Branch was a steal for the Lions as he’s been one of the defensive backs this season.
They drafted Terrion Arnold last year and he’s working his way to being a No. 1 corner for them as well.
Whoever inherits this Lions defense would be in a great position. But with great power comes great responsibility. With the success Allen has had as a defensive coordinator before, drama aside, it would be a smart move.
If the Lions lose Glenn, which is now looking like a real possibility with Detroit’s success and the defense’s success, Allen will probably be one of the first calls. He’s proved he can lead good defenses and he’s already worked with Campbell before. It could be the perfect match.
And even better revenge for the team that stole his defensive coordinator away.