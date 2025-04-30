Detroit Lions veteran at risk of being replaced by a rookie after the draft

The Detroit Lions used four of their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to add players in the trenches. Their first-round pick, Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, helps fill the void left by Alim McNeill as he recovers from injury during the early part of the season, and others could push veterans for playing time as well.

One of those veterans is guard Graham Glasgow. Glasgow is in his second stint with the franchise that drafted him in 2016 after returning as a free agent last offseason. He's the only returning starter at guard for Detroit after Kevin Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans, but he'll need to be better in 2025 if he wants to stay there.

The emergence of sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany late last season and the additions of two more guards, Georgia's Tate Ratledge (second round) and LSU's Miles Frazier (fifth round), may force Glasgow to look over his shoulder during training camp.

How Graham Glasgow performed for Lions in 2024

Glasgow signed a three-year, $20 million contract before last season and took over the starting job at left guard. Yet, he was the worst-performing player on the Lions' starting offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). While the Lions had one of the league's elite lines overall, Glasgow finished 85th overall, 88th in pass blocking and 91st in run blocking among 136 NFL guards in 2024.

Mahogany likely takes Zeitler's spot, leaving Glasgow to hold off the two rookies. The veteran is going into the second season of his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in March 2027. He'll be almost 35 by then, so it was smart for Detroit to add some depth and options to push him after a down year.

Just the fact that the Lions spent an early draft choice on the position and drafted another player later at the same spot tells you that they want to see better from their guards in 2025 and beyond.

Where Ratledge and Frazier fit in

While the two rookies have yet to play at the pro level, their resumes are impressive. They both excelled in the SEC, commonly considered college football's best conference. That level of competition should help them adjust quickly to the NFL. Plus, when Glasgow's deal expires, they'll only be entering their third seasons and will likely have plenty more years ahead of them, becoming a better option than an aging free agent.

Ratledge is Glasgow's primary competition in the short term. As an accomplished college player and an early draft pick, he is going to want to find his way onto the field and take as many snaps as he can. He tested as one of the most athletic guards in recent memory at this year's Combine, which can come in handy with the Lions' innovative offense that puts a lot of emphasis on linemen getting out and pulling.

The Georgia product spent three years as a starter for the Bulldogs and allowed just two sacks while committing five penalties in his career. During his final collegiate season, he earned a 74.4 overall PFF grade and allowed just one sack in 311 snaps as a pass-blocker. His run blocking will need to improve, as it is the basis of the Lions' offense, but most believe he can be a 10-year pro, so why not push for playing time from the start?

Frazier also excelled in pass blocking, not allowing any sacks in 2024 in over 500 snaps. He's the less likely option to push Glasgow based on his draft spot, but he should compete for playing time given his skill, versatility to play guard and tackle and success rate in college.

Glasgow's overall track record has earned him a starting spot along the Lions' offensive line going into the season. He'll get every chance to show improvement from last year, but if he struggles again, Detroit has multiple options it can turn to from this rookie class without missing a beat.