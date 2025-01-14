Did Deion Sanders leave the door open just a crack to leave Colorado?
Deion Sanders has had an interesting week. He seems like somebody that doesn’t quite know what he wants to do. He keeps committing to Colorado, yet his name is continuing to circulate as a possible NFL coach.
The latest team inquiring about Sanders is the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones messed up with Mike McCarthy and couldn’t get a deal done. Now the Cowboys are in desperation when it comes to who’s going to be on the sidelines next year.
Sanders already said he would only join an NFL team if they could guarantee he could coach both of his sons. Which means the Cowboys would have to find a way to get high enough in the draft to get Shedeur Sanders.
Either way, Sanders’ entertaining the Cowboys is adding unnecessary drama. And it’s probably making his bosses at Colorado a bit uneasy.
Deion Sanders continues to tease a move to the NFL, leaving Colorado administration, fans uneasy
Colorado fans and the administration have to feel uneasy about Sanders and his future at the school. One day, he’s telling the team he’s excited to be just the coach. Now he’s continuing to talk about leaving for the NFL.
The reality is if he truly only wants to move to the NFL to coach his sons, why is he talking with Jones about the coaching vacancy? The Cowboys aren’t in the position to get Shedeur, barring him falling outside the top 5. Plus, Dak Prescott carries a hefty $100+ million dead cap hit if they were to move on from him.
Continuing to go back and forth feels like Colorado can’t feel good about what Sanders is going to do. After all, his move to Colorado felt more selfish than it was necessary. Obviously it came with a bigger spotlight for his sons. They were able to get more TV time than at Jackson State.
But again, it was for his sons. Which is exactly what a move to the NFL would be. If he was truly excited to be just a coach and not a dad and coach, he wouldn’t be rushing to get to the NFL. He’d let his sons have the NFL for themselves.
He’s done everything he’s needed to. Now it’s time for them to take it from here. He needs to quit playing around with Colorado and stay true to his word.
He’s talked about how much he likes Boulder and the situation with Colorado. So appreciate that then. Stop making it seem like you really want a job in the NFL. It could be doing more harm than good for your team next year.