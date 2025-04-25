I believe Quinn Ewers is an NFL quarterback, and it's only a little because we have nearly identical names. NFL teams likely believe that too, but not enough to use a premier, day one pick on him.

Was Quinn Ewers selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

After the first round on Thursday, the former Texas Longhorns signal-caller remains undrafted — which isn't a huge surprise, as most experts tagged him as a day two prospect.

Two quarterbacks were picked in round one, Cam Ward (No. 1 to Tennessee) and Jaxson Dart (No. 25 to New York Giants). No one was surprised by Ward at No. 1, but Dart going in the first round over Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was certainly a choice by New York. Maybe it's the right choice — I stopped trying to scout QBs after Josh Allen turned into an elite player — but it was pretty surprising to see Sanders fall to (at least) QB3 in a draft which he seemed to be locked in as the second-best prospect up until about a month ago, when he freefall began.

Will Quinn Ewers be selected on Friday?

Probably. There are no guarantees for quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, especially after the first round, but Ewers falling past round three would be a surprise.

Numerous teams still need a quarterback; Cleveland and Pittsburgh need starters, and plenty of other teams could use a high-level backup behind their unreliable starter. But Ewers also isn't the consensus No. 4 QB in this draft, so we could feasibly see Sanders, Jalen Milroe and maybe even Tyler Shough come off the board before Ewers. I said I'm done scouting QBs... but that seems a little crazy, no?

Ewers not coming off the board on Friday would baffle me a bit. He was wholly inconsistent at Texas, but he has a strong arm, led the SEC in touchdown passes and took UT to the College Football Playoffs semifinals. That's worthy of a late, day two pick, right?

Ewers played a lot of 2024 injured

Even with a torn oblique, Ewers was mostly good in 2024. We shouldn't dismiss a pretty serious injury when evaluating a player's entire profile, and it feels like we're doing that with Ewers here. I know he's not a perfect prospect — or even an elite one. But he seems like the No. 1 "we're overthinking this guy" prospect of this draft.