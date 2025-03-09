DK Metcalf's latest absurd demand puts Chiefs at a major disadvantage

The Seattle Seahawks offseason has taken a turn for the chaotic. In the span of just a few days, Seattle released Tyler Lockett, traded Geno Smith and had their top playmaker DK Metcalf demand out. The Seahawks initial asking price for Metcalf was a first-round pick and then some, but they have since lowered that considering how wildly unrealistic it was to begin with.

Seattle's plans are also out in the open now. While the Seahawks won't call this a rebuild, gutting an offense for picks sure looks like something a rebuilding team would do. Metcalf isn't happy in Seattle and doesn't believe the Seahawks as constructed were a Super Bowl contender. It is tough to argue with him there, as the Seahawks haven't made the postseason since 2022.

The issue with the Seahawks asking price is twofold. First, Metcalf had under 1,000 yards receiving last season and, while explosive, has a limited route tree. Second, Metcalf also wants a new contract north of $30 million per year. That is a lot of money to pay any wide receiver, even one of Metcalf's caliber. It means any team acquiring Metcalf would've had to fork over two draft picks in the top three rounds, and then pay the Ole Miss product $30 million AAV.

Seahawks lower asking price for DK Metcalf, but Chiefs must make up ground

Dianna Russini reported on Sunday morning that the Seahawks asking price had gone down to just a second-round pick, which is a stark difference from their initial stance. Nonetheless, it is a step in the right direction. While Metcalf is a better player than Deebo Samuel, the 49ers wide receiver was dealt for a fifth rounder just last week. DK isn't worth a first-round selection in this market, let alone a first and third.

Per Russini, Metcalf also prefers a warm weather climate, which is bad news for teams like the Chiefs and Bills. Kansas City in particular would like more stability in their wide receiver room. Rashee Rice was arrested last offseason, and Xavier Worthy's legal situation is up in the air as of Saturday. The Chiefs did re-sign Hollywood Brown, but poor Brett Veach needs to catch his breath.

Metcalf could make an exception to play on a dynasty like the Chiefs, of course, especially if they're willing to pay him $30 million AAV. But another plausible suitor such as the Los Angeles Chargers has a big advantage over Kansas City in climate.

The Chiefs have long been searching for a Tyreek Hill replacement. Metcalf, when paired with Rice and Worthy, could provide just that, not to mention Travis Kelce at the tail end of his career. However, it looks like such a move may take some convincing.