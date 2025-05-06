Dodgers can't hold back top prospect any longer after Teoscar Hernandez injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the villains of baseball. After spending over a billion dollars following the 2023 season, the Dodgers used Shohei Ohtani and company to dominate and win the 2024 World Series. Rather than taking a step back following a huge World Series victory, the Dodgers took multiple steps forward by adding players like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki over the offseason.

Still, they've struggled with depth at times. Their pitching staff has dealt with a lot of injuries so far this season, and some of their best players haven't even found their strides yet.

To make matters even worse, the Dodgers just saw one of their better hitters go down, as outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was recently placed on the IL with a hamstring injury. It's a tough blow to an L.. offense that was already struggling for depth beyond its big three. But the good news is that this injury might open room for the Dodgers to elevate their top prospect to the big leagues.

Top prospect Dalton Rushing is the perfect Teoscar Hernandez replacement

There has been a lot of speculation around Dalton Rushing, the team's No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline. His bat has been ready for a while, but the Dodgers have a loaded roster, so it's tough for him to find a spot in the everyday lineup — especially at his natural position of catcher, where Will Smith is the present and the future. But all Rushing does is crush the ball at the Triple-A level, and it's hard for the Dodgers to continue to leave him down there. With the Hernandez injury, it's clear that Rushing is the best replacement available.

On the year, he's hitting .306/.425/.494 at Triple-A, and this kind of slash line is nothing new. The young prospect has incredible power and the athleticism to go with it; he has three home runs, a triple, five doubles and nearly as many walks as strikeouts on the campaign.

To make matters even better, Rushing has been playing a bit more left field in the Minor Leagues as the Dodgers look to give him alternate paths to playing time. This could be an indication that he's gearing up to replace Hernandez, or it could just be a crazy coincidence.

Either way, the Dodgers need to bring him up to the big leagues for good. He's far too talented to continue in the Minors. Once he breaks into the Majors, it's tough to imagine the Dodgers sending him back down.