Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has unconventional fix to last year’s drop problems

Jaylen Waddle had a drop problem last season, so naturally he did everything he could to rectify that for the 2025 season. What’s a receiver if they aren’t a secure catch, right? Well, Waddle went the extreme route to make sure he wouldn’t repeat his issues with dropping the ball by learning how to juggle.

It only took him two days to learn to juggle. Hopefully it takes him less to figure out his issues dropping the ball. He finished with eight drops last year and a career-low 744 yards. It’s the first time in his NFL career that he didn’t eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. If the Miami Dolphins are going to lean on him as their future No. 1 option, they have to rely on him to catch the ball.

It’s fixable though. Remember when Ja’Marr Chase had a dropping problem during the preseason of his rookie year? Now he’s a receiving triple crown winner and a $40 million per year receiver. Don’t think too much into it — but the fact that Waddle was willing to do whatever it takes to fix the problem is a good sign, and evidence that Miami was right to throw him nearly $85 million over three years.

Miami Dolphins’ success hinges on how well receivers, Tua Tagovailoa play in 2025

The Miami Dolphins, who turned over a new leaf when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa, have to put it all together this season. They’ve reached the playoffs twice but haven’t won either playoff game. They just missed the playoffs last season. This core has been together for a few years, they need to figure it out now.

When they traded for Tyreek Hill, his addition was supposed to give Miami everything they needed for a playoff run. Now that Hill is aging and flexing his attitude in the worst way possible, that pressure falls on Waddle to pick up some slack.

Hill vowed to have a better attitude this season and show he’s worth being considered one of the leaders of this team. But Waddle has a chance to surpass him. And producing on the field is the easiest way to gain the attention of the coaching staff as well as your teammates.

That’s why Waddle taking extra steps to improve his game is a step in the right direction. But it’s just the start. He needs to show that he’s ready to reach elite status as a receiver. The standard is set for him. The receiver market is plentiful, though the elite receivers are hard to come by.

Can Waddle become an elite option? Well, the Dolphins hope so. And if he doesn’t, he’d start teetering toward being a bust. Remember — he was a first-round pick. Dropping the ball shouldn’t be an issue for him and it certainly shouldn’t be a theme in his fourth season.

Now he’s tasked with not just getting back on track, but proving he’s the receiver the Dolphins were right to build around. Otherwise, dropping the ball will be the least of his issues.