Don’t be surprised if this Braves player is gone by the MLB trade deadline

The Atlanta Braves are on the upswing, having won seven of their last 10 games. After a brutal 0-7 start to the season, Brian Snitker's team has gradually rebuilt momentum. There are few more potent lineups in MLB when operating at full strength, and Atlanta has still yet to welcome back 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.

Despite their recent success, however, the Braves sit below .500 at 14-16, a distant third place in a highly competitive NL East. The Phillies aren't exactly world-beaters, but Philadelphia is a team that has tormented the Braves for years — even when at full capacity. The Mets, meanwhile, are six whole games ahead of Atlanta in the standings, with no evident signs of regression.

There is a world in which Atlanta's season eventually breaks in the wrong direction. We know the Braves are a resilient and competitive bunch, but this is not the same team that ran the NL for so long. Alex Anthopoulos has left real holes in the roster, and it's unclear how much longer Snitker will remain in charge of the dugout.

If the Braves struggle to make up ground with their divisional peers, Anthopoulos will need to render a few hard decisions at the trade deadline. One might just involve All-Star designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

If Braves fall flat, Marcell Ozuna profiles as a logical trade candidate

Ozuna was often the only bright spot in the Braves' snakebitten lineup last season. He put forth a career-best effort across the board, slashing .302/.378/.546 with 31 home runs and 104 RBI, emerging as the main propeller behind an improbable postseason push. Not many teams would endure countless injuries as well as the Braves did, and it was in large part due to Ozuna's ability to carry the lineup on his very, very broad shoulders.

Well, it has been more of the same in 2025. Atlanta's other stars are performing better across the board (for the most part), but Ozuna remains head and shoulders above the rest with a .915 OPS and five home runs through 27 games and 119 at-bats. He's in the 86th percentile for hard-hit rate and the 100th percentile for walks. We can pencil him into the National League DH slot behind Shohei Ohtani in the All-Star Game.

So why would Atlanta trade him? Well, it's simple. Ozuna is 34 years old and in the final year of his contract. He's unplayable in the field, and there's historically limited value for non-fielding players in their mid-to-late 30s. And, despite that historic precedent, Ozuna can expect a cushy check in the offseason based on the sheer magnitude of his production. He will get a considerable raise over the $16 million Atlanta owes him this season.

There's a strong argument against Atlanta footing the bill on Ozuna's next deal. That alone opens the door for trade conversations. Alex Anthopoulos is great at knowing when to get out from under a declining star. Moreover, the Braves are, again, below .500 right now. If it feels like Atlanta's World Series dreams are dead in the water come July, there's no point in keeping Ozuna, only to lose him for nothing in free agency. It's better to recoup value in a trade.

While the Braves aren't close to pulling the plug yet, it remains a distinct possibility, and Ozuna's blend of immediate trade value and a foggy long-term outlook makes him a clear candidate to end up on the chopping block.