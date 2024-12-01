Doug Pederson should be fired tomorrow after dirty hit on Trevor Lawrence
By Mark Powell
The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Trevor Lawrence a massive contract extension before the start of the regular season. Lawrence has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback, and the Jags believe in him. Lawrence has set up roots in Jacksonville. He is not going anywhere.
In Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, Lawrence started despite some questions about his injury status. Lawrence missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Mac Jones received starting reps as a result.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who will more than likely be fired as part of a regime change at the end of the season, opted to start Lawrence this week. While Jags fans and Pederson would surely rather have an injured Lawrence under center than a healthy Jones, it shows a lack of long-term vision by the head coach to force his franchise QB to play in these circumstances.
Doug Pederson decided to start an injured Trevor Lawrence in meaningless Jaguars game
Jacksonville is 2-9. They are in last place in the AFC South. Pederson is cooked, and he seems to be the only one who knows it, hence why he started Lawrence in the first place. To the surprise of no one, Lawrence wanted to play, and thus went with the plan. He is a football player after all, and that's how he is wired.
"I'm hoping I'm back out there this week," Lawrence said. "It would be great. That's what I want. I want to be back on the field playing with my teammates and that's the plan."
Yet, here were are and Lawrence will miss the remainder of the Jaguars Week 13 contest and then some, all thanks to a dirty hit by Houston defender Azeez Al-Shaair in what should've been a meaningless game. Surely the Jags locker room felt this way minus Pederson, who is scratching and clawing for a way to keep his job.
Hopefully Sunday served as more evidence that he should be fired immediately.