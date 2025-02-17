Draymond Green makes wildest Warriors claim yet, which is definitely a high bar to clear
By Lior Lampert
Draymond Green is notoriously one of the most outspoken players in NBA history. But as an active member of the Golden State Warriors and TNT analyst, the 2025 All-Star Game was his humble abode.
Golden State's home arena, the Chase Center, hosted this year's festivities. Moreover, TNT broadcasted the annual talent exhibition, so Green felt at home on the call. Subsequently, we got the most unhinged version of him. He berated the league's four-team mini-tournament rendition of the All-Star Game on national television. And somehow, that's not even close to his wildest comments of the night.
In response to a subtle jab about his coaching prospects by fellow on-air personality Candance Parker, Green revealed some pretty massive news -- if true. He admitted the Warriors "already" offered him an opportunity to run the show from the sidelines when his time on the hardwood ends.
Draymond Green makes his wildest claim yet that Warriors have already offered him HC job
"I've already been offered the Golden State Warriors head coaching job when I'm done," Green declared.
Of all the bizarre things Green has stated/done throughout his 13-year career in the Association, this may take the cake as the wackiest. He's been in trouble for unsportsmanlike behavior and has even rubbed many teammates the wrong way. Nonetheless, his latest comments are a new stratosphere of absurdity.
As the principal in Billy Madison stated: "What [Green] just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. ... Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it."
Green wasn't talking about an assistant role. He clearly uttered the words "head coaching job," insinuating his eventual usurping of the team's current leader, Steve Kerr. For a second, let's suppose the former Defensive Player of the Year is telling the truth. Why now? And why share this information publicly, especially when the Warriors are in the thick of the Western Conference play-in/playoff race?
While Green is a highly respected basketball mind, he's ostensibly not ready to call the shots for the Warriors (or any franchise). His big announcement is the most recent example that the veteran big man has a long way to go toward becoming a head coach.