Eagles championship has ex-Pro Bowler wanting to chase a ring

The ability to compete for a championship ring has former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons wanting to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, according to a recent report.

Simmons is still a free agent and is looking for a home after spending 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons. The 31-year-old previously expressed interest in the Eagles during a podcast appearance earlier in the offseason, and the NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, a former Eagle himself, has reported the defensive back is still interested in joining the defending champs.

J.K. Dobbins ➡️ Bears?

Stephon Gilmore ➡️ Bengals?

Justin Simmons ➡️ Eagles? @BaldyNFL and @jeffrichadiha share their favorite landing spots for the top remaining free agents. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1fn5HehxWq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 6, 2025

What the Eagles currently have in the secondary

Philadelphia could use some help at safety. As of this moment, Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are penciled in as the Eagles' starting safeties, while rookie Andrew Mukuba could find his way onto the field. While Blankenship and Brown have played well, they have a total of five years of NFL experience between them, and Brown has just six starts.

Beyond those three, Cooper DeJean, Lewis Cine, Tariq Castro-Fields, and Tristin McCollum are the only others with NFL experience. DeJean impressed as a rookie cornerback, and it appears that's where his future will be. However, none of the other three has been able to carve out a role in the NFL. The Eagles may be in trouble if they don't make a move at the position.

Why adding Justin Simmons would make sense

Philadelphia signing Justin Simmons makes too much sense with his experience, track record, and relationships with members of the coaching staff. Simmons has been an elite player since he was drafted into the NFL by the Denver Broncos, making multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams as one of the leaders of a premier NFL defense.

Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was the head coach in Denver for three of those seasons (2019-2021). Passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker was also Denver's defensive backs coach from 2021 to 2023. Under Fangio, Simmons made at least 80 tackles per season, was named an All-Pro, intercepted 14 passes, and broke up 36.

After Fangio was fired, Parker continued as defensive backs coach, and Simmons had a career-best 6 interceptions in 2022, followed by another All-Pro nod in 2023. His capabilities as a long and rangy playmaker on the back end have made signing him enticing for many teams, and even led the Broncos to use the franchise tag on him earlier in his career.

With what Philadelphia currently has at safety, adding someone with that capability and the veteran leadership that Simmons has is a no-brainer. With a projected value of $5 million to $7 million per year, the Eagles have plenty of cap space to make the addition. Plus, they are firmly entrenched as one of the NFC's top contenders for a Super Bowl title, and Simmons still doesn't have one in his NFL career. It could be a win for both parties.

Justin Simmons can still make an impact on the football field. It's difficult to fathom why he is still unsigned, but the Philadelphia Eagles look like his most likely destination in 2025.