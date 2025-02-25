Eagles have the best motivation to trade for Myles Garrett while they still can

The NFC East should hope that a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday does not come to fruition. In speaking about potential landing spots for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Fowler named the Philadelphia Eagles as one such suitor — and implied that the reigning Super Bowl champ's interest could stem from sheer pettiness. While Fowler went on to say that conversations are happening around the league and plenty of teams figure to express interest in the star edge rusher, he added that some NFL insiders think the Eagles could go after Garrett (should the Brown make him available) just to keep Washington from landing the All-Pro edge rusher.

While the Browns claim they aren’t interested in moving Garrett despite his public trade request, it wouldn’t be unlike the Eagles to go hard in attempting to acquire him. Roseman has been hyper-aggressive over the years in making deals to give his team that added edge, and making a play for Garrett would fall in line with Roseman’s usual M.O.

With Josh Sweat set for free agency, the Eagles would need a suitable replacement. Acquiring Garrett would go above and beyond, making that Philly defense even scarier than it was last season. Let’s not forget the Eagles will enter the 2025 season as defending Super Bowl champions. Imagine walking up to the line of scrimmage and looking across to see Garrett lined up in that green jersey; that’s nightmare fuel for the league, but especially the Commanders, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

This would be the pettiest Philly-like move eve,r to swoop in and snatch up the biggest name out there from right under the nose of a division rival. As obnoxious as that fan base can be, teams around the league have to view Roseman the same way. But you’ve got to give him his credit: There is no end to what he’ll do to make this team better.

Philadelphia has been a consistent contender since Roseman became GM in 2010. They’ve won two Super Bowls and have been in the playoffs more often than not over that span. He’s built a reputation as the most aggressive GM in the NFL, but when you can point to two Vince Lombardi Trophies during your tenure, there’s no argument against that.